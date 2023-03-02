Dental 3D Scanners Market to be Worth $2.61 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Dental 3D Scanners Market by Product (Desktop, Intraoral, Hand-held, Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)), Type (Light, Laser), End User (Dental Clinics & Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, dental 3D scanners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $2.61 billion by 2030.

3D scanning involves the analysis of a real-world object or environment. It collects data on the shape and appearance of the object. This data is used to create a digital 3D computer-aided design (CAD) file. Dental 3D scanning offers a 3D view of teeth and gums. These digital images can be easily reviewed by oral surgeons, orthodontists, and other medical professionals.

Dental 3D scanning products include desktop or laboratory scanners, intraoral scanners, hand-held scanners, and cone beam computerized tomography scanners. Hospital & dental clinics, dental laboratories, and academic and research institutes use these products.

The global dental 3D scanners market is segmented based on product (desktop or laboratory scanners, intraoral scanners, hand-held scanners, and cone beam computerized tomography), type (3D dental light scanners and 3D dental laser scanners), end user (hospital & dental clinics, dental laboratories, and academic & research institutes) and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, the desktop or laboratory scanners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. The factors contributing to the largest market share are speed, accuracy, predictability of treatment outcomes, and cost savings. Desktop scanners are compact and easy to use, making them ideal for small- to medium-sized dental practices. They typically provide quick and accurate scans that can be used for a variety of purposes, including digital impressions, orthodontic treatment planning, and implant placement.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospital & dental clinics, dental laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The hospital & dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. Hospital & dental clinics are the first choice of approach by the patient. These dental healthcare facilities are easily available than other dental facilities, thus contributing to the largest market share.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2023, owing to increased R&D investments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a surge in the adoption of new technologies. Also, the growth of this market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, dental health expenditure, penetration of CAD/CAM technologies in dental practices, and the rising geriatric population. In the U.S., the growth of the market is mainly attributed to the increasing number of dental disorders, high spending power, availability of skilled dental personnel, a well-developed dental care sector, and increasing use of CAD/CAM technologies.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry over the past three years (2020–2022). The global dental 3D scanners market has witnessed product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions in the last couple of years.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental 3D scanners are Midmark Corporation (U.S.), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), Amann Girrbach AG (Austria), Carestream Dental LLC (U.S.), Condor Technologies NV (Belgium), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), densys Ltd. (Israel), Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Medit Corp. (Republic of Korea), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (U.S.), Planmeca Oy (Finland), AGE Solutions S.r.l. (Italy), and Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd. (China), among others.

Scope of the Report:

Dental 3D Scanners Market, by Product

Desktop or Laboratory Scanners

Intraoral Scanners

Hand-held Scanners

Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT)

Dental 3D Scanners Market, by Type

3D Dental Light Scanners

3D Dental Laser Scanners

Dental 3D Scanners Market, by End User

Hospital & Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental 3D Scanners Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

