MT Højgaard Holding A/S: MT Højgaard Danmark awarded contract of more than DKK 2 billion for construction of domicile for the Danish Defence Intelligence Service

English Danish

MT Højgaard Holding’s business units, MT Højgaard Danmark and MT Højgaard Property Development, have been awarded a contract with PensionDanmark for the planning and construction as well as property management of a new domicile for the Danish Defence Intelligence Service in Copenhagen.

The contract value for the construction of the domicile exceeds DKK 2 billion. The domicile is expected to be delivered in on 1 July 2027, and daily property management will be handled for 30 years by DEAS Group and MT Højgaard Property Development in cooperation.

The project is the largest public-private partnership in Denmark to date.

”We are proud to be trusted with this important assignment in close cooperation with other skilled and experienced players. We look forward to drawing on the competencies within domicile construction in our construction business and contribute to the property management work based on our property development team’s year-long experience in this field,” says Henrik Mielke, CEO of MT Højgaard Holding.

A minor contribution from the order is included in MT Højgaard Holding’s 2023 outlook.

Contact:

CEO Henrik Mielke and CFO Rasmus Untidt can be contacted on telephone +45 22 70 93 65.



Attachment