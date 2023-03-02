Global Animal Feed Organic Trace Mineral Market Size to be Worth USD 1,023.98 Million By 2032, With 7.3% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market [By Product (Zinc, Iron, Copper, Selenium); By Application; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)]: Market size & Forecast, 2023-2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global animal feed organic trace minerals market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 508.30 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 1,023.98 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 7.3% between 2023 and 2032.”

What is Animal Feed Organic Trace Mineral? How Big is Animal Feed Organic Trace Mineral Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

There are two basic categories of trace minerals—inorganic and organic—that can be used to supplement trace elements. Organic trace minerals are essential nutrients that are used in extremely small amounts to manufacture animal feed. Iron, manganese, chromium, copper, zinc, and selenium are frequently used organically bound trace minerals in animal nutrition. These are designed to enhance gut absorption and improve bioavailability.

Due to their positive effects on the feed's flavor and benefits to health, organic trace minerals are preferred by farmers over inorganic counterparts due to their advantages for health and effects on the flavor of the feed. The increasing demand for animal feed organic trace minerals from animal farmers who are concerned about the adverse effects of consuming inorganic trace minerals that are contaminated with heavy metals is driving the animal feed organic trace minerals market size.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

QualiTech and Zinpro Corporation

BASF SE

Alltech

Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels

Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Kemin Industries Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Nutreco N.V.

Koninklijke DSM N.V

Cargill Incorporated

Orffa Additives B.V.

Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.)

Market dynamics

Key growth Driving Factors

Growing consumption of animal feed-based products pushing the market growth

The demand for organic trace minerals has increased worldwide due to the increased consumption of animal feed-based products, propelling the market growth. Rising consumer awareness of and demand for promoting the consumption of high-protein foods like chicken, pig, and eggs on a daily basis is majorly fueling the animal feed organic trace minerals market sales . Another key factor supporting the market growth is a surge in meat consumption. Also, the increased prevalence of high feed quality in animal nutrition and rising mineral consumption for enhanced metabolic performance are other animal feed organic trace minerals market trends expected to boost its growth. Further, factors like growing disposable income, a limited supply of land and water for producing animal feed, and the expansion of the animal feed industry are anticipated to foster the industry expansion.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

A rise in R&D efforts to improve organic trace mineral functions is likely to flourish the industry expansion

Increasing research and development initiatives to enhance particular organic trace mineral functions, such as the usage of zinc to fortify chicken and copper eggshells in order to raise egg fertility, have created new opportunities in the animal feed organic trace minerals market.

Moreover, the expected changes in food consumption trends towards animal-based proteins and the increased popularity of water-soluble natural feed additives are expected to accelerate the market growth. In addition, an aging population and a shortage of land and water resources for the production of animal feed have led to an increase in the use of organic trace elements in animal feed.

Segmental Analysis

The Zinc and Iron segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth

By product segmentation, the zinc and iron segment is predicted to generate the fastest growth over the forecast period because these support both animal immunity and metabolism. The market for organic trace minerals used in animal feed is expected to grow due to the rising demand for animal feed on a global scale. Zinc, iron, selenium, copper, and other essential minerals like manganese and cobalt are some of the minerals utilized in cattle feed. Like zinc, iron is considered to be one of the essential minerals in animal feed. It plays a key role in oxygenating nutrition, transporting it via the blood, and storing it in an animal's muscles and tissues.

The poultry segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on application, the poultry category witnessed the largest animal feed organic trace minerals market share because Poultry is the most common type of meat consumed worldwide. Chicken, eggs, and turkeys are the most widely consumed meat sources. The increasing demand for sources of animal protein is boosting segment growth which is expected to augment the demand for organic trace minerals and animal feed. Pork is the second most popular meat consumed worldwide, following chicken. Growing pork consumption and the demand for premium meat are supporting the segment's growth.

Animal Feed Organic Trace Mineral Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 1,023.98 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 544.49 Million Expected CAGR Growth 7.3% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players QualiTech and Zinpro Corporation, BASF SE, Alltech, Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- and Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Kemin Industries Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Nutreco N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Cargill Incorporated, Orffa Additives B.V., Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. Ltd.) Segments Covered By Product By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The animal feed organic trace minerals market demand in North America is likely to show a significant growth

In North America, one of the world's major producers overall, the US contributes significantly to the production of livestock and other animal-based products. A surge in the production and consumption of livestock and livestock-based goods in the region have encouraged livestock farmers to use trace mineral-fortified feed, which has a great impact on encouraging healthy animal growth and raising reproduction rates.

Furthermore, in the Asia-Pacific area, particularly in China, India, Malaysia, and Thailand, there is a rising demand for protein sources due to the region's rapid economic boom. In addition, the region's increased use of feed with trace organic components, which has increased the production of meat, is positively influencing the regional animal feed organic trace minerals market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market [By Product (Zinc, Iron, Copper, Selenium); By Application; By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)]: Market size & Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-organic-trace-minerals-market

Recent Development

In September 2020, Business Bluestar Adisseo buys The Framelco Group, a manufacturer of feed additives. The company's goal is to create the most significant market leaders for feed components for animal nutrition by assisting in the growth of the specialty product category with this design.

Polaris Market Research has segmented Animal Feed Organic Trace Minerals Market report based on Product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Zinc

Iron

Copper

Selenium

By Application Outlook

Dairy Cattle

Poultry

Horses

Pigs

By Region Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

