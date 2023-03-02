Mailer Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 89.15 Billion by 2032 - High Demand for Customized Packaging Reflects Strong Growth, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the mailer packaging market will grow from USD 20.92 billion in 2022 and reach USD 89.15 billion by 2032. As a business, one of the top priorities is providing quality products. However, it is equally essential to ensure that the products are shipped to their destination cost-effectively and safely.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 230 Pages): https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13317



Key Insight of Mailer Packaging Market



Asia Pacific to account for largest market size during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the mailer packaging market. The growth of the mailer packaging market in the Asia Pacific region is due to the developing economies in the region, like India and China, which contribute to regional dominance. Moreover, in the company of a large number of packaging manufacturers in China, the easy availability of raw materials at more affordable rates and low labour expenses supports regional dominance. However, In North America, the United States accounted for the largest revenue share, and the country is also expected to maintain its dominance during the projection period from 2022 to 2032.



The paper segment accounted for the largest market share of 40% and market revenue of 8.36 billion in 2022.



The material type segment is divided into paper, foil, and plastic. The paper segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 40% and a market revenue of 8.36 billion in 2022. The paper material is used in stationery, medicines packaging, and lightweight products. The advances in the paper material segment are due to printed paper material that delivers a premium look to the parcel and allows advertising to the company. Numerous electronic-commerce companies are now using paper mailers for packaging for the sustainable growth of paper mailers in the packaging market globally.



The cushioned mailers segment accounted for the largest market share of 58% and market revenue of 12.13 billion in 2022.



The product segment is divided into cushioned mailers (padded mailer & bubble mailer), and non-cushioned mailers. The cushioned mailers segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 58% and a market revenue of 12.13 billion in 2022. The cushioned products give additional safety to the product inside. Bubble wraps are considered cushioned mailer products. These mailers save the item from any outer damage, like liquid, sharp edges, etc., that can damage the box during shipping.



The e-commerce segment accounted for the largest market share of 38% and market revenue of 7.94 billion in 2022.



The end-user segment is divided into shipping & logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing & warehousing (cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, food & others). The e-commerce segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 38% and a market revenue of 7.94 billion in 2022. The rising internet trend across countries is supporting market growth. The constantly growing spending power of customers, particularly in increasing economies of online purchasing, is a powerful factor supporting the growth of the e-commerce segment.



Procure Complete Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13317/single



Report Scope



Report Coverage Details Market Size by 2032 USD 89.15 Billion CAGR 15.60 % from 2022 to 2032 Largest Market Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Market North America Key Players 3M Company, Accurate Box Company Co., Intertape Polymer Group, Inc., Neenah, NorthWest Paper Box, Pregis LLC, Pro AmPac LLC, Salazar Packaging Inc

Advancement in market



In December 2022, a paper product and design solution company, Neenah, debuted Neenah Environment Mailer. The recyclable mailer is developed for soft goods businesses to deliver clothes in water and puncture-resistant packaging.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: Versatile in nature



The mailer boxes are versatile since they come in various shapes and sizes to fit any product. They also come in a wide variety of paper types, including essential white, oyster magic white called Kemi, and brown kraft paper.



Restraints: Use of plastic

A few packaging solutions use plastic or exhaust natural resources for preparation. It could be hazardous to both health and nature.



Opportunities: Keeping the products safe provides a potential prospect to the market growth



As a business, one of the top priorities is providing quality products. However, it is equally essential to ensure that the products are shipped to their destination cost-effectively and safely. By packaging products on-site, the service provider has the opportunity to package the products directly, eliminating the potential for external shipping companies to damage the products. Even if the proper packaging of the products is required, Hughes offers tips on minimizing potential damage during packaging.



Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13317



Some of the major players operating in the mailer packaging market are:



• 3M Company

• Accurate Box Company Co.

• Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

• Neenah

• NorthWest Paper Box

• Pregis LLC

• Pro AmPac LLC

• Salazar Packaging Inc

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Tetra Pack Company

• WestRock



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Material Type:



• Paper

• Foil

• Plastic



By Product:



• Cushioned Mailers



o Padded Mailer

o Bubble Mailer



• Non-Cushioned Mailers



By End-User:



• Shipping & Logistics

• E-commerce

• Manufacturing & Warehousing



o Cosmetics & Personal Care

o Pharmaceuticals

o Automotive

o Food

o Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



For more information in the analysis of this report, speak to research analyst: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13317



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com