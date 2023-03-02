LPL Financial Welcomes Lanier Wealth Management

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq: LPLA) announced today that financial advisor Timothy Lanier CFP®, CRPC has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. He reported having served approximately $300 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*, and joins LPL from VALIC Financial Advisors, the broker-dealer for AIG Retirement Services.



Based just outside of Jacksonville in Neptune Beach, Fla., the team at Lanier Wealth Management provides financial planning and investment advice to a niche client base of highly compensated health care executives and physicians. “We focus on planning with a purpose, starting with the question ‘What’s your why?,” and then we build a personal portfolio and financial plan around that,” Lanier said. “It is so fulfilling to help clients make sense of their personal family finances in a way that helps them pursue their larger life goals.”

Lanier has made it a point to constantly grow and evolve as an advisor, earning multiple accreditations and staying on top of industry happenings since he became a financial advisor in 2009. He is deeply committed to doing what’s best for his clients. In that spirit, he chose to move his business to LPL.

“I’m at a point in my life and career where being a wirehouse advisor isn’t the best fit for my business,” Lanier said. “LPL opens up a world of financial solutions and innovative technology that will help put my clients in the best position possible. I now have more choice and flexibility to build my practice the way that suits me, backed by industry-leading capabilities and a large service organization that will help me operate in a more efficient way.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, added, “We extend a warm welcome to Tim and congratulate him on the move to independence. With more freedom and flexibility, financial advisors who choose LPL gain more ability to work smarter and thrive. Our advisors and enterprises are our No. 1 focus, and we are steadfast in our commitment to providing them with innovative capabilities and other wealth management resources that deliver value and help meet the relevant needs of their clients. We look forward to supporting Lanier Wealth Management for years to come.”

