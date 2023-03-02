Pasithea Therapeutics Chairman, Prof. Lawrence Steinman, to Deliver Keynote Address at the American Association for Advancement of Science (AAAS) Annual Meeting

PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA ) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced that Prof. Lawrence Steinman, Pasithea’s Chairman and National Academy of Sciences Professor, will deliver the keynote address at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Annual Meeting, on March 4 from 11:30am-12:30pm ET, in Washington DC.



AAAS is the world's largest general scientific society, with over 120,000 members, and is the publisher of the scientific journal Science. Prof. Steinman's research on the link between the Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis (MS) was a runner-up for the 2022 Science Magazine Breakthrough of the Year.

“I’m honored to be asked to address such an important assembly of scientists and to share insight on this critical work with peers,” commented Dr. Steinman. “Recognition of the work by Science is thrilling because of the attention it brings to our effort to fight MS.”

About PAS-002

The Company’s PAS-002 discovery program aims to develop a proprietary engineered DNA plasmid vaccine to tolerize the immune system to GlialCAM for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis. GlialCAM, a CNS protein, found in the brain’s white matter is attacked in MS. GlialCAM shares a component of its structure that mimics an identical component of Epstein-Barr virus nuclear antigen 1 (EBNA-1), which plays a critical role in triggering MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) is a chronic and potentially disabling autoimmune disease, and the most common neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in young adults. The pathological hallmark of MS is the formation of demyelinating lesions in the brain and spinal cord, with the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that normally protects nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. There are now 2.8 million people worldwide who have MS, and every five minutes, someone, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with this disorder. While there is no way to predict with any certainty how an individual’s disease will progress, four basic MS disease courses (also called types or phenotypes) have been defined: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting, secondary progressive and primary progressive. The most common affecting around 85 per cent of everyone diagnosed with MS is relapsing remitting MS (RRMS). It means that symptoms appear (a relapse), and then fade away, either partially or completely (remitting).

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. With an experienced team of experts in the fields of neuroscience and psychopharmacology, Pasithea is developing new molecular entities for the treatment of neurological disorders, including Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) and Noonan syndrome.

