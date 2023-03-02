Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. launches Auspice Diversified Trust and Auspice One Fund Trust as Public Alternative Mutual Funds

CALGARY, Alberta, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd. (Auspice) today announced the launch of Auspice Diversified Trust (ADT) and Auspice One Fund Trust (AOFT) as public alternative mutual funds that can be invested in by retail investors. The funds, previously only available to institutional and accredited investors on an exempt basis, will maintain their existing track records, including the 16+ year track record of the firm’s longest standing and flagship fund, Auspice Diversified Trust.



ADT provides investors with exposure to commodity and financial futures in addition to providing returns that are non-correlated to traditional equity, fixed income and most alternative strategies. A core goal of ADT, and defining attribute historically for many of its institutional clients, is to provide investors with performance and “crisis alpha” in times of significant equity correction. Recently, the commodity focus and potential inflation protection has also been a key consideration.

AOFT seeks to achieve superior absolute and risk-adjusted returns for investors as compared to balanced fund approaches, or a long-only equity fund, with the added benefits of protection and performance during sustained downward trends while earning a yield. The Auspice One Fund benefits from a rules-based active management core. It combines the long-term track record of Auspice with tactical active and passive income-oriented global growth equity and fixed income ETFs.

“We are excited to launch ADT and AOFT as two publicly traded alternative mutual funds. They were both previously offered on an exempt basis and can now be bought by all retail investors. ADT and AOFT are also well positioned to generate positive returns in this environment with interest rates, inflation, and volatility no longer compressed” said Tim Pickering, President of Auspice. “While there are a number of resource equity funds, there are few funds that provide direct exposure to commodities in Canada, an even fewer managers that have the tenure and track record of Auspice.”

About Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd.

Auspice Capital Advisors Ltd., based in Calgary, Alberta, is a quantitative investment strategy specialist that focuses on commodity and alternative investments. Auspice has been delivering commodity and “crisis alpha” solutions for over 16 years. For more information about Auspice, please contact us at 1-888-792-921 or by emailing us at info@auspicecapital.com.

Information about ADT and AOFT is also available on Auspice’s website at www.auspicecapital.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus and fund facts of ADT and AOFT before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

