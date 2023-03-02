Capstone Technologies DrivenIQ Subsidiary Launches World’s First Audience Intelligence Customer Data Platform Featuring 14B First-Party Data Profiles

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Technologies Group Inc (OTC: CATG) (“Capstone” or “Company”) a company that acquires, operates, and organically develops disruptive technologies, today announced that its subsidiary DrivenIQ has launched AMP, the world’s first Audience Intelligence Customer Data Platform. This powerful, first-of-its kind technology helps brands and marketers identify and engage with new in-market audiences, while ingesting and normalizing their existing customer data to craft more effective marketing campaigns and maximize ad spend.



“We live in a world where understanding customer data, customer journey and data activation is paramount to success,” said Albert Thompson, Founder and CEO of DrivenIQ. “AMP, our Audience Management Platform called VisitIQ, is truly transformative, empowering brands and marketers to tap into 14 billion deterministic records to create the smartest new audiences available. Then, with a persistent identifier, we help businesses identify, unify, normalize and standardize future customers and their existing audiences, making AMP completely unique in the data platform landscape. The end result, and arguably the most powerful, is the ability to connect and activate cookieless first-party data audiences across all the digital pathways and media channels for maximum marketing ROI and effect, at the individual level.”

DrivenIQ is a consumer identity data technology company that empowers enterprises to identify and create contextually engaging audiences in a privacy compliant manner, at scale. In conjunction with the launch of AMP, DrivenIQ has also rebranded its organization to better showcase its first-in-class Identity Resolution and CDP capabilities.

In this highly fragmented world, it has never been more important for brands to maximize marketing spend by identifying audiences in a cookie-less way and mobilizing them across different pathways to create efficiencies. AMP answers the call.

Compared to data platforms that only offer probabilistic data based on assumptions at the household level, AMP is powered by over 14 billion certain and deterministic records down to specific individuals across each device they use. What’s more, AMP helps marketers create privacy compliant, 1:1 personalized marketing campaigns which is critical for marketing efficacy.

Consider the following statistics:

71% of B2C customers expect companies to be well informed about their personal information during an interaction1

By 2025, 75% of the world’s population will have its personal information covered by modern privacy regulations1

Two-thirds (63%) of digital marketing leaders said they continue to struggle with personalization2

A combined 58% of digital marketing leaders said that delivering personalized experiences to customers and leveraging integrated customer data to drive digital marketing execution were challenges2



“Data shouldn’t be hard, nor should the ability to create highly personalized marketing campaigns,” said Thompson. “The reason this process is still so daunting is because until now, digital marketers didn’t have the data or the real-time-audience technologies like AMP to help overcome these obstacles.”

He continued, “It simply isn’t good enough to rely on household level information, anymore. With AMP, we can tell you - with individual certainty - who your customers are and who they are most likely to be. We now provide brands with the ability to easily identify their ‘ideal customer profile (ICP)’ with more than 500 different demographic and psychographic characteristics woven in, creating the most robust personalized audience experience on the market today.”

DrivenIQ has been building AMP use cases with Fortune 500 companies and some of the largest brands, retailers and agencies in the world. According to Thompson, the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Businesses are seeing huge potential with AMP,” he said. “That’s because our data is the most comprehensive, updated and accurate on the market, backed by full compliance with the latest privacy regulations. Brands have no more time or money for estimations, guesswork or the inability to curate first-party data audiences, data audience mapping, audience data modeling, or creating audience lookalikes. They need to know who their potential audiences are, all in a privacy compliant, cookie-less way. In seconds, we tell them exactly that.”

DrivenIQ is a data-driven intelligence technology firm. In 2021, Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (OTC: CATG), a company that acquires, operates and organically develops disruptive technologies, acquired an initial minority interest in DrivenIQ and has since invested additional capital to further access small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit Capstone Technologies Group at https://capstonetechgroup.com for more information.

Visit https://driveniq.com and https://drivebid.com for more information.

About DrivenIQ

DrivenIQ is an omni-data ad tech company and Audience Management Platform (AMP) that specializes in zero party and 1st-party data to help businesses best advertise to their ideal customers. The company offers a variety of services, including website traffic analytics, geo-zoning technologies, text message marketing, social media solutions, VisitIQ™, a caller ID solution for websites, DrivenIQ Identity Graph and DriveBidTM, a live vehicle trade-in marketplace. Founded by Albert Thompson, a digital advertising expert and former car dealer, DrivenIQ is known for its automotive industry data solutions, although it helps small, medium, and large businesses across various industries. Visit https://driveniq.com and https://drivebid.com for more information.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc (CATG) seeks to acquire, operate and organically develop disruptive technologies across several sectors where they have expertise aided by a network of experts and advisors. Capstone Technologies Group also intends to invest through a wholly owned subsidiary Capstone Venture Partners, LLC alongside best-in-class investors or directly in proven founders building companies with technologies that will shape the future.

DrivenIQ Contact

Albert Thompson

President, Co-Founder

albert@driveniq.com

443-370-9143

http://www.driveniq.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Jason Assad

jwassad@bellsouth.net

678-570-6791