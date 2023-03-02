Kratos Partners with XipLink to Deploy Satellite Network Acceleration as Software on the OpenSpace Platform

SAN DIEGO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a Technology Company in the Defense, National Security and Global Markets, announced today that it is partnering with XipLink, Inc. to enable its market leading network acceleration product, XipOS, as an orchestrated, cloud-native software module running on Kratos’ OpenSpace dynamic satellite ground platform. Widely used across the communications industry, XipOS enhances the user experience by dramatically improving link utilization and network efficiency while reducing latency effects, improving response time by 30% or more.



In terrestrial and wireless networks, XipOS is typically deployed as software, maximizing flexibility, scalability and responsiveness while also reducing CAPEX costs. In satellite networks, however, XipOS has traditionally been installed as separate, dedicated hardware. That is because satcom networks are still trapped in purpose-built, hardware-based architectures, rather than the modern, software-defined networks common in the rest of the communications industry. Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform changes all that.

OpenSpace is the first and only generally available software-based ground system for satellite communications and other space networks. Fully virtualized and orchestrated, the OpenSpace Platform enables satellite network operators to achieve their digital transformation goals and mainstream their services with the rest of the global communications industry. As an end-to-end software-based system, OpenSpace frees satellite network operators from the cumbersome limitations of purpose-built hardware, enabling them to incorporate value-added applications and respond in minutes to customer needs, multi-mission requirements and changing conditions.

The partnership with XipLink is a case in point. OpenSpace Platform users will now benefit from orchestrating XipOS immediately, on demand as a fully integrated component of their end-to-end satellite network, from the gateway all the way to the terminal at the network’s far edge.

“Satellite terminals have historically been built on dedicated, proprietary hardware devices. As a result, companies like XipLink were forced to require additional hardware to deploy their applications, often at both the gateway and remote locations,” said Kevin Tobias, Director of Edge Product Management Solutions at Kratos. With OpenSpace and Kratos’ recently introduced OpenEdgeTM software-enabled satellite terminals, operators can greatly improve their time to revenue while dramatically reducing cost and complexity.”

Deployed as cloud native software, OpenSpace Platform users will get optimal benefit from XipOS features, including:

dramatic increase in link utilization, from 50-70% to 95% or more for connections exceeding 50 milliseconds,

30% or better response time for all connections, even at low latencies,

session persistence that keeps connections alive longer, even in the event of minor outages or link changes and

full-service orchestration across the OpenSpace Platform.

“OpenSpace allows satellite operators to take XipOS out of dedicated hardware and deploy it to full advantage in a software-defined satellite communications network,” said XipLink CEO, Jack Waters, “As a result, cloud-native XipOS will provide the absolute best end user experience over satcom while maximizing revenue for today’s satellite service providers and the dynamic, hybrid networks of the future.”

For more information about Kratos’ OpenSpace dynamic ground platform visit:

https://www.KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace

For more information about Xiplink visit: https://www.Xiplink.com

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

About XipLink, Inc.

XipLink is the leading independent global technology provider for wireless link optimization using standards based SCPS protocol acceleration, streaming data compression and Internet optimizations to deliver a better wireless experience over stressed communication links. XipLink is a privately-owned company with headquarters in Montreal, Quebec (Canada), integration facilities in Ashburn, Virginia (USA) and field personnel worldwide. For more information, go to www.Xiplink.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

