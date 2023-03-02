LaunchDarkly Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2023

OAKLAND, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaunchDarkly , the leading feature management platform, has been named to Fast Company’s annual list of the Most Innovative Companies for 2023 , which highlights cutting-edge businesses spearheading their industries and paving the way for innovation.



As the feature management category creator, LaunchDarkly has been at the forefront of a software development revolution since its founding in 2014, making releases less stressful and the process of deploying new code less prone to error. In 2022, the company took major steps forward in empowering not only developers – but those in non-technical roles like marketing, sales, and design – to have control of software features. These new innovations don’t mask software under a “low code” or “no code” application, but truly democratize control of code across entire organizations.

“LaunchDarkly’s core lies in helping organizations to innovate quickly and safely with their software product testing and deployment, which is becoming more of a business need as every company is becoming a software company,” said John Kodumal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at LaunchDarkly. “As LaunchDarkly continues to pursue the goal of helping every company release software with less risk and maximize the value of their digital investments, we are honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list features the most innovative and inspiring business stories within the last year. Fast Company recognized 540 organizations across 54 sectors and regions, judging nominations that provide a firsthand look at the most inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy. These innovations showcase how organizations can make a meaningful impact – on their own organizations, their industries, and society at large.

Today, every organization relies on software in some way to deliver their goods and services. Though LaunchDarkly was initially created to support engineers in the development and management of code, today even those in “non-technical” roles must have the ability to manage and manipulate software. With these needs in mind, LaunchDarkly’s latest innovations include updates to team management, workflows and business rules, integrations, and experimentation — all of which empower organizations to seamlessly deliver transformative technology and ensure the best possible user experiences and business outcomes for those who use their apps and websites.

“What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year’s Most Innovative Companies,” said Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company. “This year’s list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald’s to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation.”

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies List is available online here . The list will appear in the April/March 2023 issue of Fast Company magazine and on newsstands beginning March 14.

About LaunchDarkly

LaunchDarkly isn’t just a leader in feature management — it’s the first scalable feature management platform. Feature management allows development teams to innovate faster by fundamentally transforming how software is delivered to customers. With the ability to gradually release new software features to any segment of users on any platform, DevOps teams can standardize safe releases at scale, accelerate their journey to the cloud and collaborate more effectively with business teams. Today, LaunchDarkly deploys peaks of 20 trillion feature flags a day, and that number continues to grow. Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by Edith Harbaugh and John Kodumal, LaunchDarkly has been named on the Forbes Cloud 100 list, InfoWorld’s 2021 Technology of the Year list, and the Enterprise Tech 30 list. Learn more at launchdarkly.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

