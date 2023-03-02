Load Break Switches Sales to Hit USD 4.1 Billion by 2033; Due to Increased Production of Renewable Energy: Fact.MR

Rockville, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global load break switches market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% and reach a valuation of US$ 4.1 billion by the end of 2033.



The digital transformation of utilities is expected to enhance the efficiency of electricity transmission, distribution, and power generation. As a result, the market for load break switches is expected to witness growth opportunities in the future due to the increasing digitalization of electric utilities. Increasing use of load break switches in renewable energy generation is driving their sales, with high demand in sewage & wastewater, railway, and power projects.

A load break switch is a disconnect switch that opens or closes the electrical connection depending on the amount of current present. Medium-voltage systems commonly employ load break switches for both switching and protection functions.

Load break switches come in various types, including gas-insulated, vacuum, air-insulated, and oil-immersed. Among these types, the demand for gas-insulated load break switches is expected to grow at a fast pace, owing to their easy maintenance and long lifespan.

The Asia Pacific region holds a significant share of the global market, primarily due to the increasing number of power plant installation projects in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global load break switches market is valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023.

The market in China is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

Sales of gas-insulated load break switches are expected to rise at a CAGR of 6% over the decade.

Demand for vacuum load break switches is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Competitive Analysis

Fuji Electric started marketing and distributing electrical equipment in 1970 from New Jersey. The company offers a wide range of products, such as ring compressors, circuit load breakers, and inverters.

ABB, a well-known digital firm with its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, focuses mostly on the power and automation industries. Power systems, discrete automation and motion, process automation, and low-voltage load break switches are some of the company’s offerings.

Key Companies Profiled

ABB Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Powell Industries, Inc.

G&W Electric Company

Katko OY

Arteche Group

Ensto Group

ETI Elektroelement d.d.

Lucy Electric Ltd.

Huayi Electric Co., Ltd.

LS Electric Co. Ltd.



Load Break Switches Industry Research Segments

By Type : Gas-insulated Vacuum Air-insulated Oil-immersed

By Voltage : Below 11 kV 11 to 33 kV 33 to 60 kV

By Installation : Indoor Outdoor

By End User: Utilities Industrial Commercial

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global load break switches market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the load break switches market based on type (gas-insulated, vacuum, air-insulated, oil-immersed), voltage (below 11 kV, 11 to 33 kV, 33 to 60 kV), installation (indoor, outdoor), and end user (utilities, industrial, commercial), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Load Break Switches Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will sales in the global Load Break Switches Market grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Load Break Switches market?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Load Break Switches Market during the forecast period?



