Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity and Forecast, 2017-2027

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The growing geriatric population who are more susceptible to several chronic illnesses such as cancer is propelling the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

The rising incidences and high prevalence rate of breast cancer across the world are expected to augment the global breast cancer therapeutics market.With this, extensive investment in research and development activities and technological advancements in cancer biology and pharmacology promote breast cancer therapeutics.



Continuous upgrades help increase understanding of breast cancer at the molecular level, and the introduction of novel solutions has assisted in lowering the breast cancer mortality rate over the past few years. Newly developed therapeutics efficiently slow down the growth and proliferation of cancerous cells, which is projected to boost the global breast cancer therapeutics market in the upcoming years.

Rise in Cases of Breast Cancer Augments the Market Growth

The growing prevalence of breast cancer across the globe and the escalating demand for effective treatment for a large number of patients are expected to stimulate the growth of the breast cancer therapeutics market.Breast cancer is considered one of the prevalent forms of cancer across the world, and enhanced diagnostic solutions are expected to propel market growth.



The escalating demand for preventive care and early treatment due to its numerous benefits led individuals to go for diagnostic procedures, further driving the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth.

Launch of Awareness Programs by Government Stimulates the Market Growth

The breast cancer screening initiatives by government bodies and supportive programs introduced by public organizations are anticipated to stimulate the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.According to the WHO report, early detection of breast cancer assists in minimizing the breast cancer mortality rate and accelerates the survival rate among patients who have breast cancer.



Numerous government bodies across the globe encourage people to undergo breast cancer screening, especially women aged 50 and over. The screening initiatives and awareness programs are projected to propel the utilization of drugs for the effective treatment of breast cancer, driving the global breast cancer therapeutics market growth over the forecast period.

Escalating Demand for Targeted Therapy Supports the Market Growth

Treatment for breast cancer across the globe is a challenging task for any medical oncologist.The availability of treatment and choice varies from patient to patient.



Targeted therapy is preferred over any other therapy as it precisely targets the breast cancer cells without damaging the surrounding healthy cells.The targeted therapy aids medical professionals in overcoming numerous limitations posed by traditional treatments.



Targeted therapy also helps oncologists focus more on preventive care than reactive care. This therapy enhances the treatment efficiency in patients diagnosed with advanced stages of breast cancer, which further contributes to the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.

Market Segmentation

The global breast cancer therapeutics market is segmented into type, end users, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is divided into chemotherapy, hormone therapy, immunotherapies, targeted therapy, and others.



The chemotherapy drugs are further divided into anthracyclines, taxanes, and antimetabolites, and hormone therapy is divided into selective estrogen receptor modulators, aromatase inhibitors, and others.Also, the targeted therapy is divided into monoclonal antibodies, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Herceptin, and others.



Based on the end users, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among the North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Market Players

Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck Co. & Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Plc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Halozyme Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global breast cancer therapeutics market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global breast cancer therapeutics market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By Therapy:

o Chemotherapy

Anthracyclines

Taxanes

Antimetabolites

Others

o Hormone Therapy

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators

Aromatase Inhibitors

Others

o Immunotherapies

o Targeted Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor

Herceptin

Others

o Others

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Specialty Clinics

o Ambulatory Surgical Centers

o Others

• Breast Cancer Diagnostics, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global breast cancer therapeutics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

