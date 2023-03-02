Farmer Focus Debuts Butcher-Style Organic Ground Chicken

HARRISONBURG, Va., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmer Focus , the only 100% USDA organic and Humane Certified® chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announced the launch of their new Organic Ground Chicken. Available in select grocery retailers now, Farmer Focus Organic Ground Chicken maintains moisture and holds flavors perfectly in a pan, grill, or oven, so even the most novice of cooks can create dishes that elevate everyday to restaurant quality.



"Our new Organic Ground Chicken builds on the award-winning success of our recent new products," said Kathryn Tuttle, Chief Commercial Officer at Farmer Focus. “As more people continue to shift to cooking at home, 87% of consumers are buying more or the same amount of fresh chicken today versus six months ago due to its inherent health benefits, versatility, and economic value.* As demand for organic poultry products expands, Farmer Focus Organic Ground Chicken offers retailers a premium option to drive incremental growth while offering consumers a culinary experience that will quickly become a weeknight kitchen staple."

To create the Farmer Focus Organic Ground Chicken, Sean McLendon, Farmer Focus Vice President of Research and Development and a James Beard nominated chef, started with premium cuts of leg meat ground in a coarse artisanal style. The result is a dark meat blend that delivers a hearty mouthfeel and a distinctive eating experience full of flavor and moisture. With a suggested retail price of $6.99 per pound, this offering is available in Harris Teeter locations, with an anticipated expansion to additional retailers later this spring.

"As a chef, I have seen home cooks struggle to prepare ground chicken well. That challenge inspired me to create a recipe that would be foolproof to prepare, making at-home cooks look like chefs," said Sean McLendon. "Economical and recipe-ready, Farmer Focus' ground chicken elevates classics like chili and meatballs and shines centerstage in burgers and tacos." Ground chicken's appeal continues to spur an increase in demand, with sales growing by 8.9% in 2022, reflecting consumers' continued prioritization of quick, easy-to-prep meal solutions.*

Farmer Focus continues to lead organic category growth by fueling demand from consumers seeking more than just organic certification. This news is just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus' growth, category leadership, and commitment to building an innovative, mission-driven organic brand. Additional recent milestones include:

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest-growing organic chicken brand in grocery stores in 2022 and the #2 organic chicken brand.**

In February 2023, Farmer Focus was awarded a $3.6 million grant to expand its existing organic chicken processing facility in Harrisonburg, VA, as part of the USDA's Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program (MPPEP).

With its recent retail expansion, Farmer Focus is now distributed in over 4,000 stores.

Farmer Focus received multiple industry and innovation awards in the past year, including: Fast Company World-Changing Ideas, which focuses on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. Three Progressive Grocer awards: The 2022 Next Gen Award, which recognized Corwin Heatwole as an industry leader of tomorrow; the 2022 Top Women in Grocery Award, which recognized Kathryn Tuttle's leadership; and the 2022 Editor's Pick Awards, which recognized the Farmer Focus pre-seasoned chicken product line.



About Farmer Focus

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% USDA organic and Humane CertifiedⓇ chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter, Safeway, and more. Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% USDA organic, and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet, and animals.

