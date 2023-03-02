Rendered Poultry Products Market Size to Worth USD 8.65 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, india, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rendered poultry products market size was valued at USD 6.74 billion in 2022 and USD 6.92 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach USD 8.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.24% during the forecast period. Rendered poultry products are derived from recycling where byproducts of animal tissues are processed into useful products such as meat meal, poultry meal, bone meal, and others. The rising usage of poultry fat in the production of biodiesel is set to propel market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report titled “Rendered Poultry Products Market, 2023-2030.”

Rendered poultry products are meat products that are made from the by-products of poultry processing, such as chicken or turkey. These by-products include bones, skin, and other parts that are not typically consumed as food.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Rendered Poultry Products Market Report are:

Tyson Foods Inc. (U.S.)

JG Pears (U.K.)

Brazilian Renderers (Brazil)

West Coast Reduction Ltd. (U.S.)

The Leo Group (U.K.)

The Tonnies Group (Germany)

Allanasons Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Akiolis Group (France)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (U.S.)

Nordfeed (Turkey)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:



Halt on Slaughter Activities During Pandemic Affected the Product Demand

The COVID-19 pandemic led to significant lockdown and restrictions. This also affected food and feed processing industries in terms of ongoing production, raw material procurement, and new product approvals. Moreover, livestock slaughter activity was largely limited, causing farms to either hold killing of animals. Although, the demand for the rendered products remained stable, but the pandemic crisis has harshly affected the global supply chain.

Rendered Poultry Products Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 3.24 % 2030 Value Projection USD 8.65 billion Base Year 2022 Rendered Poultry Products Market Size in 2023 USD 6.92 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 210 Segments Covered By Type, By Grade, By Region Rendered Poultry Products Market Growth Drivers Rising Health Consciousness to Propel Consumption of High Nutritional Value Food to Fuel Growth Increasing Investments in R&D to Improve Commercial Cultivation to Offer Growth Opportunities

Report Coverage



The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Usage of Animal Rendering in Environmental Sustainability to Drive Market Expansion

Role of animal rendering for environmental sustainability is anticipated to drive the rendered poultry products market growth. Environmental sustainability is one of the crucial challenges and rendering can offer solutions to overcome such adverse effects posed on environmental health. The importance of rendering has been around for a very long time and it is recognized as one of the most sustainable practices for improving the carbon footprint, reducing food wastage, and water reclamation.

However, strict veterinary rules and regulations are projected to obstruct market growth.

Rendered Poultry Products Market Segmentation:

By Type

Poultry Fat

Grease

Protein Meal

Others

By Grade

Food Grade

Feed Grade

Industrial Grade

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Poultry Fat to Dictate Due to Numerous Applications

On the basis of type, the market is divided into poultry fat, grease, protein meal, and others. Poultry fat segment is anticipated to dominate as it is used due to its various applications. It is derived from rendered chicken tissues after the processing.

Feed Grade to Lead as it is Used in Animal Feed, Preservatives, and Binding Agents

Based on grade, the market is divided into food grade, feed grade, and industrial grade. The feed grade segment is expected to have a major part as it is used in animal feed, preservatives, and binding agents.

Regional Insights

North America to Lead Market Share Due to Rising Demand for Quality Animal Feed

North America is expected to govern the rendered poultry products market share due to rising demand for superior-quality animal feed for improving the potential of ranch animals. The region reached the valuation of USD 3.80 in 2022 due to escalating sales of rendered poultry products. As per “Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement,” in 2020, the U.S. and the Republic of China gave an approval for additional 24 U.S. rendering plants, which is set to enhance the production capacity of protein meals and other poultry fats.

Asia Pacific is one of the growing regions of the market due to rising economic growth and growing concerns for animal feed. The region experienced the demand for poultry-meat products due to easy availability and affordability.

Surging awareness of rendered animal fats and rising innovations in the development of value-added byproducts enriched products in Europe are set to have a noteworthy position in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Expansion in the Rendering Plants by Key Players to Progress Market Course

Market players such as Tyson Foods Inc., Darling Ingredients Inc., and JG Pears have been concentrating on the utilization of such poultry byproducts in animal feed or biodiesel and the growing concerns for environmental sustainability. In October 2022, The state Government of Kerala (India) is working by installing chicken rendering plants in Mattanur, Kannur. The regulatory bodies are aiming at fixing 40 chicken waste rendering plants over 10 districts in order to fulfill the rising demand for rendered animal products.

Rendered poultry products are an important source of protein and nutrients for animals and can be used in a variety of applications. However, it is important to note that not all rendered poultry products are created equal, and some may be of lower quality than others. It is important to choose reputable suppliers and manufacturers when using these products.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Parent/Related Market Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Rendered Poultry Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Poultry Fat Grease Protein Meal Others By Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Industrial Grade By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Rendered Poultry Products Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Poultry Fat Grease Protein Meal Others By Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Industrial Grade By Country (Value) U.S. By Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Industrial Grade Canada By Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Industrial Grade Mexico By Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Industrial Grade



TOC Continued…!!!

Key Industry Development

November 2022: Darling Ingredients Inc. signed an agreement to purchase Miropasz which processes around 25,000 metric tonnes of products through three rendering plants located in Southeast Poland. This partnership will help the company in its rendering production for a global supply of low-carbon feedstock.

