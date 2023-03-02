Teton Waters Ranch Launches New Kids Line of Grass Fed Beef and Veggie Blended Products—Teton Taste Buds™

LOVELAND, Colo., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teton Waters Ranch announces the launch of Teton Taste Buds™, a product line which furthers the company’s dedication to providing nutrient-rich foods to support healthy eating habits for children of all ages.



“Kids love the taste of these products and parents feel great about serving them because they are a more healthful, affordable, and convenient solution to get kids to eat better. No sugar, no antibiotics, 50 percent less sodium and 38 percent less saturated fat than the conventional hot dog, powered with veggies and grass fed beef—all rolled into kid-favorite meals,” says Pam Smith, RDN, founder and President of Shaping America’s Plate.

Childhood obesity is an epidemic, with one in five children in the United States clinically obese. Research shows obese children have an 80 percent chance of remaining obese into adulthood and an increased risk of developing chronic and life-threatening diseases like diabetes, heart disease, cancer and dementia. Teton Waters Ranch believes now is the time for food brands to act to reduce the risk and help prevent obesity in our children.

With other kid-centric products surging in the market, Teton Waters Ranch sees the Taste Buds line as a huge opportunity to grow the category: kids products represent 13 percent of the yogurt category ($8.1M Category; $1.2B kids) and 29 percent of chicken nuggets / sticks ($1.1B, Category $347M kids). It is also an opportunity for the company to stay true to their mission of combating childhood obesity by making products from highly nutritious grass fed beef and powered by veggies.

According to Jeff Tripician, CEO of Grass Fed Foods, Teton’s parent company, “In order to make positive change in the eating habits of this generation of school children, businesses need to play an active role, and Teton Waters Ranch is committed to doing just that. Kids love eating hot dogs, corn dogs, burgers and meatballs. With Taste Buds on the menu, parents do not have to feel worried about allowing those choices in their kid’s diets. Taste Buds make mealtime fun and healthy. Teton Taste Buds™ is good for parents, their kids, the planet, and business.”

