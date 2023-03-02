The Aircraft Electric Motors market size is projected to grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 12.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Electric Motors Market by Application, Type, End Use, Aircraft Type, Power Density, Torque, Output Power & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06095518/?utm_source=GNW



The aircraft electric motors market includes major players Moog Inc. (US), Meggitt PLC (UK), Altra Industrial Motion Corporation (US), Woodward, Inc. (US), and Rolls-Royce PLC (UK).



Engine Control System segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Based on application, the engine control systems are projected to lead the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period. The expansion of the aircraft electric motors market’s engine control system sector may be due to an increase in the complexity of engines with more control signals and a larger need for performance and functionality.



The Above 200 kW is projected to be the highest growing segment in the output power segment during the forecast period.

Based on Output Power, the Above 200 kW segment is projected to show highest growth during the forecast period.The motors are ideal for the application for mid-sized aircraft covering short-range trips.



These motors are well suited to power smaller aircraft either as a distributed system on bigger aircraft like the Eviation Alice 9-passenger aircraft or as an independent system on smaller aircraft.Compared to smaller motors, they often have more torque and lower RPM.



Hence the growth of the segment is attributed for the high adoption on the small aircraft.



The AC Motors is projected to dominate the market share in the type of segment in 2022.

Based on Output Power, the Above 200 kW segment is projected to show highest growth during the forecast period.The market for aircraft electric motors has seen a significant increase in the AC Motor segment, which may be attributed to applications with different power needs.



They are used in the hydraulic pump and aviation fan actuation systems.



The fixed wing is projected to dominate market share in the platform segment during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.The demand for fixed-wing aircraft is expected to increase rapidly in both the commercial and general aviation sectors, necessitating the simultaneous use of aircraft electric motors for cutting-edge aircraft.



Secondly, producers are developing advanced aircraft electric motors to substitute in place of the heavy conventional aircraft components.



OEM is the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft electric motors market, by End Use

Based on the end use, the OEM segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the aircraft electric motors market during the forecast period.The demand for different kinds of aircraft has significantly increased throughout the areas over the years.



Electric motors are installed by OEM during the aircraft assembly process and then made accessible for supply to aircraft manufacturers.Consequently, the OEM segment market will be driven.



The use of cutting-edge air mobility platforms for passenger transportation and freight delivery would also aid OEM sectors’ market expansion.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022

The aircraft electric motors market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022, and Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Some of the reasons expected to boost the North American aircraft electric motors market include the existence of significant players, OEMs, and component manufacturers. Furthermore, the increased need for modern aircraft for civil and commercial purposes is influencing market development in North America.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the aircraft electric motors market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, Others-25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 25%, Asia Pacific – 20%, Middle East – 5%, and Latin America – 5%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the aircraft electric motors market based on By Application, By Type, By End Use, By Aircraft Type, By Output Power, By Torque, By Power Density, and By Region.Based on Application, the market is segmented into Propulsion Systems, Flight Control Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Engine Control Systems, Avionics Systems, Door Actuation Systems, Landing and Braking Systems, Cabin Interior Systems, and Other Systems.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into AC Motors and DC Motors.Based on End Use, the aircraft electric motors market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.



Based on Aircraft Type, the market is segmented into ( Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Advanced Air Mobility.Based on Power Density, the market is segmented into Up to 5 kW/kg, 5-10 kW/kg and above 10 kW/kg.



Based on Torque, the market is segmented into Up to 1 Nm, 1-50 Nm, 50-200 Nm and above 200 Nm. Based on Output Power, the market is segmented into Up to 10kW, 10-200 kW and above 200 kW. The aircraft electric motors market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the aircraft electric motors market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions; and recent developments associated with the aircraft electric motors market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the aircraft electric motors market ecosystem is covered in this report.



