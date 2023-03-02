English Finnish

Fingrid Oyj

Fingrid's CEO Jukka Ruusunen will retire at the end of 2023





The President & CEO of the Finnish grid company Fingrid Oyj, Jukka Ruusunen, D.Sc. (Tech.), has announced that he will retire on 31 December 2023 at the age of 65.



Ruusunen has been Fingrid's President & CEO for 16 years, starting in 2007.



The company will immediately start the search for the CEO’s successor.



Further information:

Hannu Linna, Chair of the Board of Directors, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 50 552 7120

Tiina Miettinen, SVP, HR and communications, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 400 758 193









