PC Magazine Selects Data443’s Ransomware Recovery Manager as One of the Best Ransomware Protections for 2023

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443”) (OTCPK: ATDS), a data security and privacy software company for "All Things Data Security," today announces that PC Magazine featured Ransomware Recovery Manager (RRM) in its ransomware protection rankings, naming it “Best of Inexpensive Protection” and “Best for Kiosks” in “The Best Ransomware Protection for 2023.”



The full published article on RRM: https://me.pcmag.com/en/ransomware-protection/15071/data443-ransomware-recovery-manager

About Ransomware Recovery Manager (RRM):

PC Magazine’s leading ransomware, antivirus and malware expert author performed a battery of testing against Data443’s latest version.

RRM builds upon the quality and success of its certification testing on the recently certified Data443 ® Antivirus Protection Manager (APM), which earned the prestigious VB100 Certification from Virus Bulletin with a near-perfect score.

Antivirus Protection Manager (APM), which earned the prestigious VB100 Certification from Virus Bulletin with a near-perfect score. PC Magazine performed a very detailed testing methodology and functional review of both RRM and APM, garnering Data443 RRM: ‘Best for Inexpensive Protection’ ‘Best for Kiosks’





Jason Remillard, Data443’s founder and CEO, said, “Significant efforts went into this product line revamp; it’s a real testament to our development, quality assurance and design teams. Competing with the larger brands, such as SentilOne, Crowdstrike and Varonis, we bring something different and unique to the marketplace: a full device restore with just a reboot. I am often reminded by CISOs worldwide that they continue to be hit with ransomware and malware, and it’s not slowing down. Our product line is the only reboot-to-restore offering that recovers not just the operating system but also data files.”

In its 2022 Magic Quadrant Report for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions, Gartner claims: “While generally not replacing on-premises backup deployments, Gartner clients are investing in BaaS offerings to complement these deployments to simplify protection of environments, including selected on-premises workloads and edge and public cloud.”

“We appreciate the detailed and deep testing performed by PC Magazine of our product line,” Remillard said. “We continuously improve our solutions in light of new threats, new vulnerabilities and capabilities afforded by our strong partnerships with platforms like Microsoft Windows. All of our core components are actively certified as compatible with Windows 11 and Windows Server – making it the only product to perform instant recovery from ransomware for Microsoft Windows Server.”

He concluded, “Both product lines will benefit from our continued enhancements – including our data discovery and reporting service and classification of data with our leading 1,300+ data sensitivity patterns in over 41 languages. Enabling clients of all types to be able to leverage previously unattainable products is a large part of what we do. Building on our 400,000 open source installations, these product reviews are critical to our roadmap.”

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) provides software and services to enable secure data across devices and databases, at rest and in flight/in transit, locally, on a network, or in the cloud. We are All Things Data Security™. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform or format. Our framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement effective data protection and privacy management strategies.

Forward-Looking Statements

