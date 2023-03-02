Splash Beverage Group Reaches Distribution Agreement With Carolina Premium Beverage for North Carolina

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that it has reached a distribution agreement with Carolina Premium Beverage for distribution of Copa di Vino, Pulpoloco and TapouT across the North Carolina market.

Carolina Premium Beverage has serviced the Charlotte market for more than 80 years through more than 40 suppliers and 2,800 retailers. With more than 6.8 million cases delivered each year, CPB ranks among the top 1% of beer wholesalers in the nation, based on total volume and size.

Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “We’re delighted to be added to Carolina Premium Beverage’s distribution. CPB is the premium distributor in the State of North Carolina. This agreement gets all three of our brands into a large swath of North Carolina including the critical Charlotte market. Combined with our recent announcement of our Publix authorization for TapouT in North Carolina, and other distributors in Alabama and Florida, this makes Splash ideally placed to service the vibrant and growing markets in the Southeastern US. We continue to add top rated distribution partners across the U.S., this is exactly on strategy and builds retail distribution and Splash revenues. On a side note, I have a long term, very positive relationship with senior management and personally look forward to working the market! ”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

