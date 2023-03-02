Four New Studies Featuring Zio® by iRhythm to be Presented at ACC.23/WCC

iRhythm continues to expand its strong body of clinical and scientific evidence with new research presented by leading clinical investigators at the conference

Highlights include a retrospective analysis of comparative effectiveness between ambulatory monitors for arrhythmia diagnosis

SAN FRANCISCO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital health company focused on creating trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, will have the results of four studies presented by leading clinical investigators at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session Together With the World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC) from March 4-6, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.

These studies further strengthen iRhythm’s body of clinical and scientific evidence to differentiate its Zio suite of products and services. New research will include data from the CAMELOT study, the first and largest study of its kind1,2 to evaluate diagnostic yield, time to clinical diagnosis, retest rates, and healthcare resource utilization among different cardiac monitoring services, and will also detail initial clinical experience with the next generation of iRhythm’s ECG patch, the Zio monitor, which will be commercially available later this year.

Clinical findings will be presented at the conference during the times listed below.

Saturday, Mar. 4

1:30 – 1:40 p.m. CDT, exact time may vary: “ Initial Real World And Clinical Experience Of The Next Generation Ambulatory ECG Zio Monitor: Implications For Standard And Extended Wear Monitoring .” Presenter: Dr. Jay Alexander, cardiologist, NorthShore University HealthSystem and medical director, iRhythm.





.” Presenter: Dr. Jay Alexander, cardiologist, NorthShore University HealthSystem and medical director, iRhythm. 1:45 – 2:30 p.m. CDT: “Prevalence And Prognostic Value Of Ventricular Tachycardia On Ambulatory ECG Monitoring.” Presenter: Dr. Krishna Pundi, fellow in cardiovascular medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine.



Sunday, Mar. 5

1:45 – 2:30 p.m. CDT: “CAMELOT: Comparative Effectiveness Of Ambulatory Monitors For Arrhythmia Diagnosis: A Retrospective Analysis Of Medicare Beneficiaries.” Presenter: Dr. Suneet Mittal, associate chair of cardiovascular services and director of electrophysiology, Valley Health System.



Monday, Mar. 6

12:45 – 1:30 p.m. CDT: “Comparison Of Patch Versus Multi-electrode Cardiac Monitoring For The Detection Of Arrhythmias: The COMPARE Study.” Presenter: Dr. Lohit Garg, assistant professor, University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine.



To join iRhythm at ACC.23/WCC, please visit booth #129 to learn more. Clinicians and health care professionals can also RSVP for an educational event, “Cardiac Monitoring: Clinical Challenges, Evidence Gaps, and Patient Outcomes,” here .

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company that creates trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm’s vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

____________________________

1 Reynolds et al. Comparative Effectiveness Of Ambulatory Monitors For Arrhythmia Diagnosis: A retrospective analysis of Medicare beneficiaries managed with ambulatory cardiac monitors between 2017 and 2019. Accepted for ACC.23 presentation, presented in New Orleans, LA.

2 Data on file. iRhythm Technologies, 2023.





Investor Relations Contact:

Stephanie Zhadkevich

(919) 452-5430

investors@irhythmtech.com