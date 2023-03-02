Demand for Hygienic Practices to drive the Disinfectant Chemicals Market, reaching US$ 4 Billion by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period 2022 to 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global disinfectant chemicals market stands at US$ 2.5 Bn as of now and is expected to reach US$ 4 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% between 2022 and 2032.



Disinfectant chemicals are gaining popularity due to the capacity to neutralize, regulate, or eradicate germs found on the inanimate objects or surfaces. As an outcome, research and diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, clinics, and hospitals demand these items in greater proportion. The usage has almost doubled after the outbreak of Covid-19. Also, the end-consumers have turned out to be all the more cautious regarding food- and water-borne infections caused through various viruses, bacteria, and parasites like salmonella, norovirus, cholera, and likewise.

The ongoing trend is that of several start-ups coming up with alternatives to conventional chemical-based decontaminants that could be capable of cleaning microcavities as well. Vaporized hydrogen peroxide and aerosol are being looked upon as such alternatives. The recent ‘no-touch’ (automatic) decontamination techniques include pulsed-xenon UV light system, continuous generation of UV-C light, and high-intensity narrow-spectrum (405 nm) light. For example – Indra Water (India), which is highly experienced in handling even heavily contaminated wastewater, did upgrade their technology for building and creating VAJRA system to disinfect spaces as well as equipment for preventing infection through Covid-19.

At the same time, it needs to be noted that chemical disinfectants broadly used in poultry facilities, healthcare facilities, hospitals, food product manufacturing plants, abattoirs, sanitary services for killing germs causing diseases could have flammable and explosive properties aplenty. Various disinfectants are likely to react aggressively with various unrelated compounds and emit poisonous gases that could put the lives of employees in danger.

There are numerous ways through which chemical disinfectants could enter human body – inhalation, ingestion, and absorption through mucous membranes or skin. Also, extensive usage of hand sanitizers could cause irritation to the skin due to presence of chemicals like chlorhexidine, alcohol, triclosan, and chloroxylenol. Plus, chemicals such as sodium hypochlorite, on close contact with environment and humans, could prove to be detrimental in the long run. These factors may restrain the disinfectant chemicals market in the forecast period. Future Market Insights has walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Disinfectant Chemicals Market’. The team of consultants and analysts is there to work upon macros and micros herein.

“With increasing applications of disinfectant chemicals in food & beverages’ processing, healthcare, plastic, and textile industries, the global disinfectant chemicals market is bound to grow on a splendid note in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Disinfectant Chemicals Market

North America holds the largest market share. This could be attributed to increasing awareness regarding personal hygiene & health, cleanliness, rise in spending on healthcare, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and initiatives by governments of the US and Canada.

Europe stands second on this count with government entities pushing for usage of disinfectant chemicals all over.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, countries like India and China are expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. This could be credited to a greater percentage of population contracting ventilator-associated pneumonia, central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, surgical site infection, and likewise.

In MEA, call for effective sanitization is expected to bring about a drastic change in disinfectant chemicals market.

Competitive Chemicals

DuPont Electronics & Imaging, in June 2019, did announce 3 novel chemistries for extending support to advanced semiconductor fabrication – DuPont EKC 590 CuSolve remover, EKC PCMP3210 cleaner, and EKC PCMP2110 cleaner.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., in December 2021, completed acquisition of Birko Corporation along with its subsidiary ‘Chad Equipment LLC’. The basic purpose was to strengthen the foothold all across Canada and the US.

Some of the key participants present in the global demand of the disinfectant chemicals market include DuPont, 3M, ABC Compounding Co., Inc., and Cardinal Health, Inc., among others.

Key Segments Covered in the Disinfectant Chemicals Market Report

Type:

Liquids

Sprays

Wipes

Others

End User:

Hospitals

Households

Food & Beverages

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

What does the Report discover?

The research study is based on type (liquids, sprays, wipes, and others) and by end-user (hospitals, households, food & beverages, and likewise).

With disinfection of surroundings being made compulsory, the global disinfectant chemicals market is bound to witness grandeur in the forecast period.

