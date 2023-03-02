The market for health ingredients is estimated at USD 100.5 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach USD 146.3 Billion by 2027

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Health Ingredients Market by Type, Application, Source, Function and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048439/?utm_source=GNW





In recent years, health-conscious consumers have looked for whole-nutritional foods and those fortified with nutritional ingredients. Consumers’ preference for functional foods with health ingredients is being driven by an aging population and growing consumer awareness in developing countries.



The probiotics starter culture by type is projected to have the highest CAGR in terms of throughout the forecast period

Probiotics assist digestion while also improving immunity, gut health, weight management, preventing obesity, and many other benefits.The market is expected to be driven by increased awareness of the health benefits of probiotics.



According to the National Institutes of Health 2020, probiotics have been evaluated in several meta-analyses in response to IBS patients.Most people have discovered that probiotics have a positive, although modest, impact.



For instance, a meta-analysis of 23 RCTs (randomized controlled trials) involving 2,575 patients revealed that probiotics generally decreased the risk that IBS symptoms would persist by 21%. Although the quality of the studies was poor, several species and strains of probiotics showed benefits on the overall IBS symptoms, abdominal pain, bloating, and flatulence scores.



The Plant-based segment by source is projected to achieve the highest market share during the forecast period

The rise in vegan culture adoption, growing health consciousness among people, and increased concern for animal welfare are primary factors influencing demand for plant-based foods. According to the Good Food Institute 2021, Plant-based food dollar sales grew 6% in 2021, three times faster than overall food sales, to reach $7.4 billion.



The Food segment, by application, is projected to achieve the highest market share throughout the forecasted period



Health ingredients can be used as food additives or as supplements to perform specific actions.These products offer functional purposes such as immune system support, digestion aid, mental health promotion, beauty, and cardiovascular health, among others.



Health ingredients are food additives that are added to food to treat and prevent digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburn, reflux, and flatulence.

Consumers are increasingly inclined toward snacks that have protein-rich ingredients such as vegetables, legumes, and ancient grains.Due to these factors, food manufacturers focus on introducing products designed for these healthy snacks.



Additionally, manufacturers are focusing on providing convenience in usage, indulgent tastes, and textures in snacks, which will further reflect positively on the growth of the health ingredients market. For instance, Glanbia PLC has formulated innovative products such as Milk Protein Bites & Crisps and Crunchie Whey Protein, an extruded protein product for cereals or snacks, while Balchem Inc. has formulated snack products such as Protein Z-Crisps and Z-Texx Wavy Chips.



Research Coverage

This report segments the health ingredients market on the basis of type of ingredient, application, source, function and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the health ingredients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



