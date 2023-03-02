NorthStar Moving Partners with Starwood Pet Travel

Los Angeles, CA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with Starwood Pet Travel, a leader in pet transport services with over 25 years of experience. The new partnership provides NorthStar Moving’s clients with door-to-door pet transport service during the moving process.

Starwood Pet Travel eases the stress for both jet-set pets and pet owners during a long distance move. While NorthStar Moving provides VIP treatment to their human clients, the experts at Starwood Pet Travel roll out the red carpet for the four-legged family members on moving day. Their pet travel support team will manage every step of a pet's long distance travel, from gathering veterinarian documents and working directly with the airline to schedule a pet's flight, to the finer details such as incorporating pet comfort breaks; and meet and greet services at the airport. Starwood Pet Travel provides the extra care each and every pet deserves, delivering them wagging or purring back into the arms of their family after moving day.

“When moving from state-to-state or to another country, there are more logistics to manage. Our team works closely with our clients to ensure every detail is seamless, including transporting a beloved pet to the new home,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “That’s why we partnered with Starwood Pet Travel, they are the premier experts in pet transport. It’s complex booking flights and travel for a human these days, imagine booking it for your pet. Starwood Pet Travel handles everything from the required documentation, to customs clearance at the airport, all while communicating with you throughout the journey. They offer different packages to find the perfect match for your budget and destination. Starwood Travel’s combination of experience, industry relationships, technology and love for animals ensures your pet travels comfortably and arrives safely.”

This new service can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s luxury packages:

The Toto – Riding a tornado is certainly one way to move your pets, but it’s undoubtedly not the safest or calmest. For that, we’ve created “The Toto” package by teaming up with Starwood Pet Travel. Moving is a stressful time for everyone involved, especially pets, because they don’t always respond to well-reasoned explanations of what’s going on. We are proud to partner with Starwood Pet Travel, one of the most experienced and reputable pet relocation companies in the world. With their global door-to-door service and 25 years of experience, you can have peace of mind that your loving four-legged family members are in the best of care.









About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards, 2022 Social Responsibility Award and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.