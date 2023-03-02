The global inoculants market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.1 Billion in 2022. It is anticipated to reach USD 1.7 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.1%

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inoculants Market by Type, Microbe, Crop Type, Form and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03700461/?utm_source=GNW

Agricultural inoculants improve the quality of the soil, enhance the growth of crops, and also increase their yield. These are formulations of bacteria or fungi and are used for remediation and enhancement of the productivity of crops.



By type, agricultural inoculants is forecasted to gain the largest market share in the inoculants market during the study period.

The agricultural inoculants segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the projected period.Increased usage of bacterial and fungal cultures has resulted in the efficient functioning of the physiological functions of crops, resulting in higher productivity.



Agricultural inoculants also allow for increasing farm productivity in areas with adverse conditions by increasing abiotic resistance in crops. Due to the high growth rate of the market, key players are investing huge amounts in R&D activities to develop new multi-functional strains for the formulation of inoculants.



By microbe, bacterial is anticipated to acquire the largest market share in the inoculants market during the review period.



Bacteria is the most widely used microbe in inoculants.Bacteria belonging to Rhizobium species are usually used as inoculants for legumes.



It has been discovered that inoculating legumes with these microbes is an efficient biocontrol method for several plant diseases.Rhizobial strains have been discovered to generate plant resistance to several illnesses and lessen the severity of various diseases in leguminous and non-leguminous plants; however, the primary goal of rhizobial inoculation on crops is to enhance nitrogen availability.



Moreover, most commercial inoculants for silage contain homofermentative lactic acid bacteria that help to enhance lactic acid production.



By crop type, cereals & grains is projected to account for the largest market share in the inoculants market during the study period.



Cereal crops comprise wheat, corn, barley, and rice.Cereals & grains form a key segment of the agricultural inoculants market, as corn and wheat are grown abundantly in different regions of the world.



The growing demand for corn and wheat has contributed to the growth of the agricultural inoculants market.The US is one of the major countries to adopt microbial solutions for the cultivation of cereals & grains.



Growing support by governments of different countries to encourage sustainable agricultural practices in cereals & grains farm is projected to drive the growth of agricultural inoculants.



The North America region is projected to account for the largest market share in the inoculants market during the forecast period.

North America is one of the major consumers of agricultural inoculants.Agricultural land in North America has been declining over time due to heavy industrialization, mining, and rapid urbanization.



Due to the excessive usage of chemical fertilizers, the fertility of the soil is decreasing significantly. An increase in demand for high yield and production with limited usage of agrochemicals is projected to increase the consumption of plant growth regulators in North America, which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the inoculants market.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 45%

• By Designation: Manager- 25%, CXOs– 40%, and Executives – 35%

• By Region: Asia Pacific – 40%, Europe - 30%, North America- 16%, and RoW- 14%



Leading players profiled in this report include the following:

• Corteva Agriscience (US)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Bayer AG (Germany)

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

• Cargill, Incorporated (US)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

• DSM (Netherlands)

• Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

• Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

• Kemin Industries, Inc (US)

• Verdesian Life Sciences (US)

• BIO-CAT (US)

• Microbial Biological Fertilizers International (South Africa)

• Agrauxine (US)

• Provita Supplements GmbH (Germany)



Research Coverage

This report segments the inoculants market on the basis of type, microbe, crop type, form, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the inoculants market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



