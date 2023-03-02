Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma: Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts, 2032

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Melflufen Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities.

Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the Melflufen market forecast, analysis for AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about emerging therapies in AL Amyloidosis.



Drug Summary



Melflufen (melphalan flufenamide) is a first-in-class peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) alkylator that targets aminopeptidases and rapidly releases alkylating agents into tumor cells. Melflufen is highly lipophilic, rapidly taken up by cells, and subsequently enzymatically hydrolysed by peptidases to release an entrapped hydrophilic alkylator payload.

When melflufen enters myeloma cells, the peptidases within the cell break the bond holding melphalan and the peptidase together. Peptidases play a key role in protein homeostasis and feature in cellular processes such as cell-cycle progression and programmed cell death. Aminopeptidase targeting enables additional beneficial activity to direct cytotoxic effect with anti-angiogenesis and metastatic process. The release of active melphalan within the cell causes irreversible DNA damage, leading to cell death.



Melflufen displays cytotoxic activity against myeloma cell lines resistant to other treatments, including alkylators, and has also demonstrated inhibition of DNA repair induction and angiogenesis in preclinical studies.



The novel class of peptidase-enhanced compounds, which target the transformation process of tumor cells with a unique mechanism of action, may offer a potential treatment option for AL amyloidosis. Based on this rationale, currently, the drug is in Phase I/II clinical studies for AL amyloidosis.

Melflufen Analytical Perspective

In-depth Melflufen Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Melflufen in AL Amyloidosis in the 7MM, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.



Melflufen Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Melflufen for AL Amyloidosis covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for AL Amyloidosis is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence Melflufen dominance.

Other emerging products for AL Amyloidosis are expected to give tough market competition to Melflufen and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of Melflufen in AL Amyloidosis.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of Melflufen from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Melflufen in AL Amyloidosis.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Melflufen?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to Melflufen in AL Amyloidosis and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Melflufen development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Melflufen for AL Amyloidosis?

What is the forecasted market scenario of Melflufen for AL Amyloidosis?

What are the forecasted sales of Melflufen in the 7MM, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available in AL Amyloidosis and how are they giving competition to Melflufen for AL Amyloidosis?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of AL Amyloidosis?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Melflufen Overview in AL Amyloidosis

2.1 Product Detail

2.2 Clinical Development

2.2.1 Clinical Studies

2.2.2 Clinical Trials information

2.2.3 Safety and efficacy

2.3 Other Development Activities

2.4 Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)*



4. Melflufen Market Assessment

4.1 Market Outlook of Melflufen in AL Amyloidosis

4.2 7MM Market Analysis

4.2.1 Market Size of Melflufen in the 7MM for AL Amyloidosis

4.3 Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1 Market Size of Melflufen in the United States for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.2 Market Size of Melflufen in Germany for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.3 Market Size of Melflufen in France for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.4 Market Size of Melflufen in Italy for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.5 Market Size of Melflufen in Spain for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.6 Market Size of Melflufen in the United Kingdom for AL Amyloidosis

4.3.7 Market Size of Melflufen in Japan for AL Amyloidosis



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



