The medical tent market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.40% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Tent Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425883/?utm_source=GNW

The global medical tent market is expected to rise considerably due to increased usage of tents in the military segment, medical emergencies, and rescue operations.

Tripledemic: Another Expected Driving Factor For The Medical Tent Market

• Tripledemic describes a simultaneous increase in COVID-19, influenza (the flu), and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases. While all three viruses are present in the U.S., they aren’t each peaking simultaneously. Pediatric RSV and flu cases are now down; however, COVID-19 continues to increase in adults; and cases of adults with flu are declining in the elderly and somewhat stable among younger adults.

• Flu, COVID-19, and RSV are all respiratory viruses. Influenza and COVID-19 both have a history of increased infection rates during the winter months, and it’s common for RSV cases to increase early in the year (in 2022, this occurred even earlier, starting before the New Year). The simultaneous increase has been attributed to various possible factors, including weakened immune systems and vaccine hesitancy due to isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the “Tripledemic” continues to grow, pediatric hospitals are overflowing, seeing an unusually high number of sick patients, many of whom are at or near capacity. Among the three viruses, RSV is surging the most among kids and is gradually filling hospital beds.

• Currently, COVID-19, flu, and RSV cases are high across the U.S., with RSV and flu seeing sharp increases in recent weeks. Due to the combined impact of COVID-19, flu, and RSV among children, several pediatric hospitals are struggling right now, which is adding tents outside to handle the “Tripledemic” surge” in the U.S. The wait times have increased more than ever, and hospitals are urging patients to take their children to primary care doctors or urgent care facilities before going to the hospital.

• In addition, most of the youngest U.S. kids have still not received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to federal health data, as hospitals struggle to handle a deluge of patients with respiratory viruses. Across the U.S., many hospitals are close to or at capacity, leading to limited hospital beds and hours-long wait times in emergency departments. For Instance, Boston Children’s Hospital has postponed elective surgeries, and Johns Hopkins Children’s Center has reopened COVID-19 triage tents to help manage overflow. On 9th November 2022, a tent was set up in the ambulance bay at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora due to a rise in RSV cases among kids around the state.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the demand for medical tents worldwide for screening, patient isolation, and vaccination camps. Triage tents became essential due to patient surges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals and clinics globally witnessed higher admission spikes than ever before. This has put immense pressure on healthcare systems to tend to those fighting the virus and provide proper patient screening shelters. Although COVID cases are currently low, they’re rising in parts of the United States.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Military Bases and Geopolitical Issues

•

The U.S. is the leading country with the highest number of military bases in foreign countries and continues to increase its military bases. Japan has about 120 U.S. military bases, Germany has 119, South Korea has 73, and Italy has 44. Japan has about 54,000 U.S. military personnel, Germany has around 34,000, and South Korea has about 26,000. Further, the Chinese military basing efforts at the international level have become a topic of great international interest and scrutiny. China has likely considered 13 countries for military-basing access, including Angola, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Cambodia, and the UAE. In August 2021, India announced building a military base on Agaléga island.

• Geopolitical risks play a major role in the growth of the medical tent market. The Russia-Ukraine war has contributed to the overall growth of the medical tent market. Russia has suffered about 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians as of 23rd January 2023. Several international and regional companies offer a wide range of medical tents for the military segment.

Technological Advancements

•

To remain competitive in the medical tent market, vendors have been focusing on meeting the challenges associated with traditional medical tents. As a result, to address the challenges, several vendors are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced medical tents. These innovations and advancements include multi-purpose tents equipped with portable features and easily deployable tents.

• Extreme Marquees (EM), an Australian premier supplier of leading custom printing tents, is the manufacturer of a line of ‘Infectious Disease Fast Deployment Inflatable Isolation Modules,’ which are easy to set up, lightweight, and portable. AKS Industries, one of the prominent vendors in the medical tent market, has developed the BLU-MED XP Medical Shelter System, which can be deployed and fully set up in less than 15 minutes. This system gives government agencies, NGOs, cities, municipalities, hospitals, emergency management services, and first responders the ability to respond quickly to disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide. It is engineered for high wind and snow loads, which is also easy to carry and store.

Multi-Purpose Medical Tents



Multi-purpose tents have recently gained high demand as it meets all-in-one application. JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY and NSR Relief are the leading companies in the medical tent market, offering multi-purpose tents. JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY’s heavy-duty, rapidly deployable clear-span tents are ideal for multi-purpose hospital use, including emergency shelters, temporary quarantine, triage screening areas, medical screening, medical testing, medical isolation, mobile field hospitals, food distribution centers, drive-thru testing stations, medical supplies warehouses.

Increasing Demand for Negative Pressure Isolation Tent

Negative pressure isolation tents are a type of hospital tent used to keep patients with infectious illnesses or patients prone to infections from others away from other patients, visitors, and healthcare staff. It is a common infection control method to isolate patients with contagious, airborne diseases such as measles, tuberculosis, SARS, MERS, and COVID-19. They are called negative pressure tents because the air pressure inside the tent is lower than the air pressure outside the room. Hence, when the door is opened, potentially contaminated air or dangerous particles from inside the room does not flow outside into non-contaminated areas. AKS Industries, UTILIS, Stretch Event Tents USA, and Instent Industries are some of the leading companies in the medical tent market offering negative pressure isolation tents.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TYPE



The pop-up type segment accounted for the highest global medical tent market share in 2022 due to its easy setup feature, ease to carry, and easy maintenance. Further, inflatable medical tents have gained popularity over the years and have become more reliable and convenient. The U.S. alone is leading in the global inflatable medical tents landscape due to its high demand in military areas and for rescue operations, as the country is the leading country in terms of the highest frequency of natural disasters occurring. North America currently holds just under a one-third share of the global revenue, which is attributed to the widening application base in the military. However, the high development cost of advanced inflatable tents and high purchase costs are likely to hinder the growth of the medical tent market during the forecast period. The adoption of these medical tents is comparatively lower in APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa due to their high cost.

INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global medical tent market by end-user is segmented into critical care, screening, patient isolation, and others. The screening segment accounts for the highest revenue share in the application segment owing to increasing demand for triage and pre-triage tents, where COVID-19 played a major role in the segment’s highest share. Worldwide, as a large volume of patients in hospitals led to overcrowding in the hospitals, nations were compelled to adopt medical tents not only in hospitals but also in public areas for screening and COVID-19 vaccinations. Vendors are developing medical tents for various purposes, such as medical supplies storage, medical waste disposal tents, decontamination, and multipurpose tents.

INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The rapid spread of COVID-19 infections was the catalyst for hospitals’ growing adoption of medical tents, accounting for the highest share of hospitals in the end-user segment. The global medical tent market by hospitals was valued at USD 827.90 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 980.25 million by 2028. The Ebola, cholera, and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the urgent requirement for rapidly deployable surge medical tents in hospitals to provide screening, patient isolation, and treatment. In California, U.S., several hospitals have set up large “surge tents” outside their emergency departments to accommodate and treat flu patients, followed by COVID-19.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America accounts for the highest global medical tent market share, which can be attributed to the increasing number of natural hazards occurring in the region and the increasing number of military bases. The U.S. has about 750 military bases in at least 80 countries worldwide. Thus, growing military bases overseas by the U.S. propels the growth of the medical tent market in the region. The demand for tents for drive-through testing, patient overflow shelters, and disinfection facilities is high in the region. The growing adoption of multipurpose medical tents in developed countries is expected to create huge growth opportunities for advanced medical tents.



• In APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, the demand for pop-up medical tents are high due to their low cost. The growing health awareness programs and vaccination camps are the major driving factors for the medical tent market growth. However, lower adoption of inflatable and advanced medical tents such as multipurpose tents and negative pressure isolation tents are expected to hamper the growth of the medical tent market in low- and middle-income countries. However, the market growth in APAC is expected to grow faster due to the aging population and limited healthcare facilities.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o Russia

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o UK

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• The global medical tent market is moderately competitive and is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The leading companies are highly focused on organic growth and continuously developing innovative medical tents at competitive prices. Some key market participants operating in the global medical tent market include Liri Structure, Instent Industries, ZINGERLE GROUP, LANCO, and HDT Global. Moreover, there is a huge growth opportunity for new entrants in the market.

• Scenarios like the tripledemic, winter flu, and geopolitical issues are boosting the growth of the medical tent market. This is increasing the competition among the players in the market. Creating opportunities for the companies to launch innovative products in the market. In October 2022, an increase in children’s respiratory illnesses significantly impacted the US market growth. Connecticut Children’s Medical Centre is considering working with the National Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Association to install a field tent to deal with the influx of patients.



Key Company Profiles

• Liri Structure

• Instent Industries

• HDT Global

• ZINGERLE GROUP

• LANCO



Other Prominent Vendors

• AKS Industries

• ACI Design

• Allied Healthcare Products

• Celina

• Extreme Group

• Glow Inflatables

• JUMEI TENT TECHNOLOGY

• J.B. Roche

• NRS Relief

• RODER Group

• Stretch Event Tents USA

• Shenzhen Shoulder Tent

• Sabir Textile Industries

• SPANTECH

• TentCraft

• UTILIS

• YIJIN GROUP



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

• How big is the global medical tent market?

• What is the growth rate of the medical tent market?

• Who are the key players in the global medical tent market?

• What are the growing trends in the medical tent market?

• Which region holds the most significant global medical tent market share?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425883/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________