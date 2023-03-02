Successful Commissioning of Highland Engineering AmmEl-LC H2 Pilot System

GUELPH, Ontario, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Water Technologies Inc. (TSX-V: WATR) ("CWTI" or "the Company" or "the Corporation"), an emerging technology leader in the management of industrial and municipal wastewaters and drinking water resources, provides a corporate update.



During the final week of January, CWTI’s Markus Ingelsson, Manager, Engineering and Technical Services, attended Highland Engineering’s facilities in Howell, Michigan, to commission and conduct a water treatment trial of the AmmEl-LC-H2 pilot system using simulated aerobic digester centrate.

The simulated centrate contained high concentrations of total suspended solids (TSS), turbidity, and ammonia. In addition to the expected efficient removal of ammonia, CWTI was pleased to observe that practically all TSS and turbidity were removed from the waste water, producing a crystal clear treatment effluent. During the trial, the destruction of ammonia was confirmed the production of hydrogen gas.

Samples of the source and treated waters were collected during the trial for analysis of ammonia and other parameters. Last week, Highland Engineering reported that the analytical data obtained established the successful operation of the AmmEl-LC-H2 system.

Over the next few months, the client will conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the system’s performance under varying conditions.

CWTI RECEIVES SECOND INSTALLMENT OF US $100,000 FROM SEPARTIS

CWTI had expected to receive feedback on the Draft Definitive Agreement by the end of February, However, Separtis has informed us that due to unexpected delays, a copy shall be received within the next week for review and comment.

As a show of good faith, Separtis has advanced an additional US $100,000 to cover costs related to current joint business development activities.

About Current Water Technologies Inc.

Current Water Technologies is a “Technology Company” applying its patented and proprietary “Electrochemical Technologies” to the treatment of waste water, desalination water and drinking water contaminated by metals or nutrients, i.e., nitrate/ammonia associated with the mining, metal processing, chemical, agricultural, municipal and waste management sectors. Pumptronics Incorporated operates as a division of the Company and continue to function as an integrated pump station manufacturer specializing in custom design and automation.

The common shares trade on Tier ll of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “WATR”.

