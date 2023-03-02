The global intraocular lens market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% from 2022 to 2028

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Intraocular Lens Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425882/?utm_source=GNW

Cataracts increase in prevalence with age, affecting about 50% of people by age 60, affecting both eyes 80% to 90% of the time, and requiring surgery to restore vision. In addition, the premium intraocular lens (IOL) market is projected to grow significantly faster as worldwide cataract procedure volumes return to pre-COVID-19 levels. Global premium IOLs revenues are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% from USD 1.5 billion in 2021 to USD 2.5 billion in 2028, compared to a 6.2% CAGR revenue growth for the traditional IOL.



Product Innovation and Next-Generation IOL



Vendors in the intraocular lens market are focused on using innovative technology platforms to increase the comfort and ease of use for IOLs. Technological enhancements to existing product lines and innovations in new products have markedly improved the product entrenchment of IOLs in the recent past. Intraocular lens (IOLs) has undergone tremendous advances, especially over the last 5-10 years. Modern-day cataract surgery mostly consists of phacoemulsification for cataract removal and implantation of an IOL. Advances in lens technology have included toric lenses for astigmatism correction and multifocal, trifocal, and extended-depth-of-focus lenses for presbyopia correction.



Rapidly Evolving Cataract Surgical Technology



The prevalence of cataracts aged 40 years and older is approximately 11.8% to 18.8%. Currently, cataract surgery is a widely adopted way to treat cataracts. Cataract surgery has evolved from vision restoration to refractive surgery. It led to the era of refractive cataract surgery, where premium intraocular lenses (IOLs) such as toric IOLs, multifocal IOLs, and extended-depth-of-focus IOLs are increasingly being used to meet the needs of patients. In addition to intraocular lens calculation and design, improving operation technology may also play a decisive role in further improving the visual effect after the operation.



Rising Prevalence of Vision Impairments



Globally, more than 80% of impaired vision cases are preventable with early diagnosis and treatment. As the world population ages, the need for quality vision care is expanding and evolving with the availability of a diverse range of IOLs for several vision impairments. By 2030, the number of people worldwide aged 60 years and over is estimated to increase from 962 million (2017) to 1.4 billion, while those over 80 years will increase from 137 million (2017) to 202 million. It has been projected to increase 1.3 times between 2020 (76 million) and 2030 (95.4 million), and those with age-related macular degeneration, 1.2 times between 2020 (195.6 million) and 2030 (243.3 million).



Advances in IOL Materials and Surface Modification in Cataract Surgery



Advances in IOL include materials and structural design. In the optical structure design, multiple foci were achieved by refraction, diffraction, or combining two surface structures, resulting in sharp images at multiple distances. Extended depth-of-focus (EDOF) IOLs, Toric IOLs, and Aspheric IOLs are designed to improve the quality of vision. Regarding the non-optical part, square-edge IOLs effectively inhibit cell proliferation and reduce postoperative side effects. There are many advances in IOL materials today. The intraocular lens (IOL) market has evolved from rigid materials to foldable and soft materials, and currently, commercially available IOLs are mainly made of various acrylics. Materials have been improved to reduce the size of the IOL, prevent side effects after IOL implantation and surgery, improve biocompatibility, provide adaptability, and filter specific light. In the future, it is hoped that IOLs will more closely resemble the original lens.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global intraocular lens market is segmented into polycarbonate, plastic, and others by product type. Among the product segment, the traditional/monofocal IOL segment dominates the industry with a share of 61.37% and will likely witness the highest incremental growth over the forecast period. Monofocal IOLs have been around the longest and are still the most commonly used IOLs today. The quality of materials and designs continues to improve, but the functionality of the lenses remains the same. A monofocal IOL has equal power in all areas, has a single zone of clear focus, and provides excellent visual acuity at a given distance. Monofocal intraocular lenses may be made of polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), which is rigid. Foldable IOL materials include silicone, hydrophobic, and hydrophilic acrylic materials.



Segmentation by Product

• Traditional/Monofocal IOL

• Premium IOL

• Phakic IOL



INSIGHTS BY MATERIAL



The hydrophobic acrylic material segment dominates the global intraocular lens market with a share of 54.80%. It will likely witness the highest incremental growth of USD 1.4 billion over the forecast period. Hydrophobic acrylic IOLs are modern foldable IOLs most widely used nowadays. They are designed as copolymers of acrylate and methacrylate derived from PMMA. The new design intends to make the IOL foldable. They can be manipulated during the surgery and always return to their original shape quickly. Single-piece and multi-piece hydrophobic IOLs can be implanted through small incisions of 2.2 mm or larger but must be positioned appropriately because of their poor self-centering ability. For hydrophobic acrylic lenses, PCO is significantly lower than PMMA IOLs, but generally slightly higher than silicone. The hydrophilic acrylic segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR of 7.59%, with incremental growth of USD 789.03 million, and is expected to fuel the intraocular lens (IOL) market over the forecast period.



Segmentation by Material

• Hydrophobic Acrylic

• Hydrophilic Acrylic

• Silicone

• PMMA



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The global intraocular lens market by end-user segments into standalone eye care centers & ASCs, hospitals, and eye research institutes. The standalone eye care centers & ASCs segment accounted for a major share of 63.62% in 2022 and is anticipated to retain its industry dominance during the forecast period. This end-user segment is vital, especially for IOL implantation and cataract surgery. Eye care centers are healthcare facilities that exclusively focus on treating vision ailments. These facilities cover individuals’ primary eye care needs in contrast to hospitals, which cater to numerous specialized treatments. People most commonly prefer these facilities for primary follow-ups and treatment for eye health. The standalone eye care centers & ASCs segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.67% during the forecast period 2022-2028.



Segmentation by End-user

• Standalone Eye Care Centers & ASCs

• Hospitals

• Eye Research Institutes



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest share of 35.57% in the global intraocular lens market in 2022. The region has a developed infrastructure for healthcare services, a high amount of adoption of advanced products in eye care services, and high expenditure driving higher market growth. The increasing awareness and rising geriatric population are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years. The increasing aging population will drive the demand for eye diagnosis. The increasing demand for cataract and glaucoma diagnosis will also influence the market growth. The region’s demand for vision care products is driven by high awareness, better product availability, and an extensive reach of innovative products. The same is also reinforced by a well-connected and sophisticated healthcare delivery and distribution network. Further, the region has high accessibility to vision care products and services.



Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global intraocular lens market is concentrated in nature, with a limited number of major players accounting for commendable market shares. Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, HOYA, Johnson & Johnson, and ZEISS dominate the market. Oculentis, Ophtec, PhysIOL, Rayner Group, and STAAR Surgical Company are vendors offering a broad range of IOLs and accounting for reasonable shares in the global intraocular lens market. Many key players are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, distribution agreements, partnerships, M&As, and geographic expansions, to expand their customer base and increase shares in the market.



Key Company Profiles

• Alcon

• Bausch & Lomb

• HOYA

• Johnson & Johnson

• ZEISS



Other Prominent Vendors

• AcuFocus

• Aurolab

• Biotech Healthcare Group

• BVI

• Care Group

• Excellent Hi-Care

• Eyekon Medical

• Hanita Lenses

• HumanOptics

• Lenstec

• NIDEK

• Omni Lens

• Ophtec

• Rayner Group

• RXSIGHT

• SAV-IOL

• SIFI S.p.A

• STAAR SURGICAL

• TELEON

• ZARACCOM LENSES



