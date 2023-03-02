Axis Research & Technologies Appoints Dr. Mark G. Freeman as Chief Medical Advisor

IRVINE, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axis Research & Technologies , a premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, is proud to introduce Dr. Mark G. Freeman as the company’s Chief Medical Advisor. As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and practicing physician with Erlanger Health System, Dr. Freeman brings a unique perspective, expert clinical guidance, and surgical expertise to the revolutionary medical education labs.

Dr. Freeman has built a strong reputation for excellence with his ability to manage complex conditions including primary and revision surgeries, fractures, and musculoskeletal infections. With a biomedical engineering degree in addition to his medical education, Dr. Freeman serves as a research abstract reviewer for the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, has clinical and lab research interests, and collaborates with the biomedical device and technology industry.

Well-respected across the United States for its work in supporting research, development and medical education, Axis has tapped Dr. Freeman to provide clinical input and strategic advice for enhancing labs or events from the perspective of a practicing surgeon. Additionally, Axis serves the didactic and cadaveric training needs of medical device companies. Dr. Freeman’s interest in supporting visiting surgeons are a natural outgrowth of his own commitment to remaining a lifelong learner and encouraging the same in others.

“Axis is very fortunate to be working with Dr. Freeman,” said Nick Moran, CEO of Axis. “His status in the community and the market, his credibility as a practicing physician and his understanding of the needs of our medical device and surgical clients give us an unparalleled view into providing a full-service experience for every company or team that enters one of our bioskills labs.”

Dr. Freeman also serves as a liaison between Axis and universities, healthcare systems, academic facilities and surgery centers that will benefit from the capabilities, technologies and global, HIPAA-compliant training platform offered at all elite Axis facilities. Axis’ labs and event spaces are flexible and welcoming, supporting a wide range of specialties and disciplines.

“As a surgeon who continues to take advantage of every opportunity to learn, I’m deeply invested in helping Axis continually evolve its facilities to meet the changing needs of clients,” said Dr. Freeman. “As Chief Medical Advisor for Axis, I am proud to assist healthcare clients by offering them insights into how they can best optimize their labs and training experiences at Axis facilities.”

About Axis Research & Technologies

The premier bioskills training and cadaver lab supporting medical device research and training, Axis Research & Technologies supports professionals in healthcare innovation by providing world-class facilities, medical equipment, tissue sourcing, and audio-visual services for surgeons, medical professionals, and medical device companies for research and development, to practice surgical techniques, develop and perfect medical devices and provide education to audiences worldwide. Axis offers the most advanced HIPAA-compliant global broadcasting and hi-tech A/V capabilities in Irvine, Calif., Columbia, Md., Nashville, Tenn. and Chattanooga, Tenn.

