Imperial Mining Appoints AdvanceCap Inc. for IR and Branding Services

MONTREAL, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (“Imperial” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed AdvanceCap Inc., a fully integrated capital markets services firm, to help Imperial Mining increase its visibility on the capital markets.



AdvanceCap, recently formed by a group of highly successful Bay and Wall Street professionals, will assist the Company with its investor outreach, as well as provide other administration services.

Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & CEO, commented, “We have made very considerable progress at our Crater Lake scandium property, resulting in a $1.7 billion NPV for our recently-delivered PEA. We believe now is the time to up our capital markets efforts as market dynamics indicate that critical minerals such as scandium and rare earths, are about to break out. We are sitting on a very valuable scandium resource that will help North America reduce its dependency on supply from less friendly jurisdictions and help meet rapidly growing demand. We were impressed by the pedigree of the team at AdvanceCap and their philosophy to help realize the value that we believe the Company represents. We look forward to working with the team and engage in a more active dialogue with the markets.”

AdvanceCap, recently formed by a group of highly successful Bay and Wall Street professionals, will assist the Company with its investor outreach, as well as provide other administration services.

Scandium and other REEs enable critical innovations in high growth areas such as environmental technologies (including the EV revolution), aerospace, defense, and a host of other applications. The scarcity of scandium shows that a dramatic increase in mining capacity is required to meet demand.

In consideration of the services, Imperial Mining will issue 1.25 million options at $0.11 and pay a $2,000 monthly cash retainer fee. Additionally, the Company has engaged with a strategic marketing agency to help increase the Company’s social media branding footprint.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and on the OTCQB Exchange as “IMPNF” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.