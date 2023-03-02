Global Acne Medication Market to generate USD 14.26 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Acne Medication Market generated USD 10.08 billion in 2021, and is projected to generate USD 14.26 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.02% from 2021 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing dynamics of the market. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their subsegments to determine fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 407 pages, accompanied by 347 tables and 263 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they device strategies for the next few years to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global acne medication accutane market size.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 10.08 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 14.26 Billion CAGR 3.02% No. of Pages 407 Tables 347 Figures 263 Segments covered Therapeutic Class, Formulation, Type, Acne Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Increase In Incidences of Acne Vulgaris Condition in Teenagers & Adults Rise in Awareness Regarding Overall Appearance, Health, and Attire Opportunities Emergence & Development of Effective Acne Medications with Minor Side Effects

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of changing market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. Prevalence of acne in adolescents has increased as oil glands get stimulated at this age and rise in adolescent population globally drives growth of the global acne medication industry. However, side effects related to the use of acne medications including skin irritation, dry skin, and erythema restrain the market growth.

According to the lead analyst for consumer goods at Next Move Strategy Consulting, “development of photopneumatic technology for acne treatment and use of skin rejuvenation methods such as dermabrasion and microdermabrasion are expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.”

North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as presence of prominent companies in this region that are innovating novel products and getting U.S Food and Drug Administration approvals (FDA).

In addition, Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period, owing to advancements in acne medication and rigorous R&D activities by companies such as Almirall SA, Galderma SA, and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) in the region.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their subsegments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the acne medication industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of competitive landscape of the global acne medication market. Some of the major market players in the manufacturing of acne products include Almirall SA., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Galderma S.A, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK), Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

