C-Arm Market to hit US$ 2.81 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the deep-dive market assessment study by Growth Plus Reports, the global C-Arm market was valued at US$ 1.89 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% to reach US$ 2.81 billion by 2030.

A C-arm is a sophisticated medical equipment distinguished by its C-shaped construction that connects to the X-ray source and sensor. C-arms use fluoroscopy technology to produce high-resolution X-ray pictures. It is a non-invasive technology that is considered safe and is mostly utilized in an emergency, surgical, cardiac, and orthopedic procedures. The C-arm is often equipped with an X-ray generator, imaging system, and workstation division. The workstation sector includes all C-arm controls like positioning, displays, zoom control, and braking.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/c-arm-market/8296

The key trends observed in the global C-arms market are as follows. The manufacturers in the market are constantly innovating to introduce new functionalities and features such as flat panel detectors to replace traditional image intensifier, better flexibility and higher resolution. There is a growing demand for C-arms in minimally invasive surgeries to provide real time imaging. Mobile C-arms are becoming more popular because they provide greater flexibility and convenience than traditional fixed C-arms. Mobile C-arms are lightweight and portable, making them ideal for use in operating rooms, emergency departments, and intensive care units.

Market Drivers

The global C-arm market is growing rapidly and is predicted to expand further in the forecast period. The market growth is ascribed to the consistent growth in the prevalence of chronic diseases, demanding surgical interventions, increasing geriatric population, technological advancements enabling enhanced imaging quality and so on.

Growing demand for less invasive technology and increased surgical procedures greatly influence the market growth. Furthermore, the global geriatric population is growing, and disposable income is increasing, contributing to market growth. Increased government/private financing and investments, as well as increased strategic collaboration, are fueling market development.

The C-arm market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Type, Application, Detector, End-users, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Types Segmentation’

Based on types, the global C-arm market has been bifurcated into:

Mobile

Fixed C-Arms

The mobile C-arm segment leads the market with the highest revenue share. This segment has a wide range of uses, giving the navigation system more versatility. Furthermore, mobile C-arms provide greater precision, agility, and capacity for emergency medical image printing. Additionally, a movable c-arm allows for greater mobility and an ideal angle for high-resolution pictures, resulting in improved outcomes. Furthermore, rising demand for this type of medical equipment in the healthcare business, particularly in the orthopedic and cardiac departments during difficult surgical operations, has significantly influenced the mobile c-arm segment's growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The C-arm market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America holds the largest revenue share in the market. This growth is due to the growth in the geriatric population, an increase in the frequency of chronic illnesses, and advantageous reimbursement policies. Furthermore, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and the implementation of cutting-edge technologies drive market growth. Furthermore, increasing R&D efforts, expanded strategic collaboration, and the constant launch of novel and improved goods all significantly influence the market's growth in this area. Furthermore, a large base of local and regional markets plays an important part in expanding the industry in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a developing area. This increase can be linked to increased use of new technology, a growing aged population, and chronic conditions such as cardiovascular ailments, serious road-side accidents, and traumas. Advancements in healthcare infrastructure and improved medical tourism also contribute to the Asia Pacific C-arms market growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/c-arm-market/8296

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the C-arm market are:

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

DMS Imaging

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ATON GmbH

Eurocolumbus s.r.l.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

AADCO Medical Inc.

INTERMEDICAL S.r.l.

C-Arm Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 1.89 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 2.81 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Type, Application, Detector, End-users, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL C-ARM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Mobile Fixed GLOBAL C-ARM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Cardiology Gastroenterology Orthopedic Oncology Neurology Others GLOBAL C-ARM MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DETECTOR Intensifier Flat Panel Detector

TOC Continued..

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/c-arm-market/8296

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse related reports:

Telemedicine Market by Component (Products (Hardware & Software) and Services (Telecardiology, Teledermatology, Telepathology, Telepsychiatry & Teleradiology, Others)), Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based Delivery & On-Premises Delivery) and End User (Tele-Home and Tele-Hospital & Tele-Clinic) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Real-time PCR (qPCR) Assay Market by Product Type (Reagents & Consumables, and Instruments) Application (Clinical Research, and Forensic), End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Centres, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, and Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Insomnia Treatment Drugs Market by Drug (Sedative - Hypnotics, Antidepressants, Antihistamine), by Formulation (Tablet, Capsule), Type of Insomnia (Adjustment Insomnia, Psychophysiological Insomnia, Inadequate Sleep Habit) and By Region – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Liquid Chromatography Market by Type (Instruments, Consumables, Software & Accessories), Technique ((High-Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Normal Phase Liquid Chromatography (NPLC), Ion Exchange Liquid Chromatography (IELC), Size Exclusion Liquid Chromatography (SELC), Fast Protein Liquid Chromatography (FPLC), Reverse Phase Liquid Chromatography (RPLC)), End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries, Food & Beverage Industries, Forensics, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

Dentures Market by Type (Complete Denture, Partial Denture), by Usage (Fixed, Removable), by Mode of Dispensing (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Labs)- Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.