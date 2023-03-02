Feed Trace Minerals Market is Projected to Surpass USD 838 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.32% from 2022 to 2028; Increased Rate of Animal Production coupled with Rise in Meat Consumption to Foster Market Growth

Westford USA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The demand for organic trace minerals in the animal feed industry is increasing worldwide. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are leading in this feed trace minerals market growth. The rising consumption of animal feed-based products is the key factor driving the demand for organic trace minerals. In addition, the shift in food consumption patterns towards animal protein, especially broilers and turkeys, has led to significant growth in the market. Moreover, companies emphasizing reducing input costs and enhancing animal health during early growth will positively influence the market.

SkyQuest estimates that the global feed market will surpass USD 965.02 billion by 2028. The growth of the feed industry can be attributed to the increasing demand for animal protein and the growing production worldwide. This surge in demand for animal feed is expected to impact the feed trace minerals market significantly as well. Furthermore, with the rising demand for meat and dairy products, improving animal health and nutrition has become a top priority for animal nutritionists and farmers.

Feed trace minerals are the essential micronutrients that animals need in small quantities for various physiological functions. These minerals include iron, copper, zinc, manganese, iodine, and selenium. Animals require these trace minerals for various purposes, such as growth, development, immune function, and reproduction.

Poultry Segment to Drive High Sales as Poultry Industry Recognized the Key Role of Trace Minerals to Improve Animal Health and Productivity

As per the latest report, the poultry segment registered the largest revenue share of the feed trace minerals market in 2021 and is expected to increase this shared value from 2022 to 2028. Poultry is among the list of most consumed meat in the world, and chicken, eggs, and turkeys are the most common meat sources in this segment. The global poultry nutrition market is predicted to reach USD 21.15 billion by 2028, according to SkyQuest. The growing market in countries such as China and the U.S. has played a key role in this revival.

According to a research report, the Asia Pacific region held a significant share of the global feed trace minerals market in 2021. The region is driven by China, which the largest manufacturer of livestock is feed in the world. The demand for organic trace minerals in animal feed is mainly driven by the poultry and swine industries, major contributors to the region's animal protein production. The demand for feed trace minerals in the region is likely to continue emerging in the coming years, majorly driven by the increasing demand for high-quality animal protein products and the need to improve animal health and productivity.

Iron Segment to Exhibit Tremendous Growth Rate Thanks to the Huge Surge in Demand for Iron Supplements in Animal Feed

According to the market report, the iron segment held the largest share of the global feed trace minerals market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead from 2022 to 2028. Iron is an essential mineral that is critical to animal health and productivity. It is required to form hemoglobin, which plays a role in carrying oxygen from the lungs to various body parts. Various government agencies regulate the market to ensure the safety and efficacy of feed additives, including trace minerals.

The target market is experiencing significant growth, with Europe accounting for the largest share in 2021. The region is predicted to expand at a high CAGR by 2028. The widespread use of trace elements in animal nutrition is primarily due to the European Commission's emphasis on reducing input costs and promoting animal health during early growth. The growing demand for high-quality animal protein products drives the market for feed trace minerals in Europe. In addition, the increasing demand for meat, milk, and eggs leads to a greater focus on animal health and productivity.

A new research report has been released, focusing on the global feed trace minerals market. The research report provides an insightful analysis of the market size, share, and key players, as well as a comprehensive assessment of the current market scenario and the impact of significant events and market conditions in various regions. In addition, it highlights the regional variations in market demand and supply and how they influence the revenue growth of the target market across different regions.

Key Developments in Feed Trace Minerals Market

Novus, a global leader in animal health and nutrition solutions, has announced the acquisition of biotech company Agrivida. The move aims to expand Novus's capabilities in developing innovative feed additives that enhance animal health and productivity. In addition, acquiring Agrivida will enable Novus to leverage this technology to develop new feed additives that can benefit the animal agriculture industry.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc., a leading producer of premium alkaline water and a pioneer of the Clean Beverage movement has announced a new partnership with Intrastate Distributors Inc. (IDI) to distribute its flagship product, Alkaline88®, in Michigan. Under the agreement, IDI will serve as a direct-store-delivery partner (DSD) for Alkaline88 products in five counties across the state: Wayne, Monroe, Macomb, Oakland, and Washtenaw. Through the partnership with IDI, Alkaline Water Company Inc. aims to expand its reach and increase the availability of Alkaline88 products in Michigan.

Novus, a global leader in animal health and nutrition solutions, has announced the appointment of a new distribution partner in China. The company's new partner will distribute Novus's innovative products and solutions nationwide. By partnering with a local distributor, Novus aims to strengthen its presence in China and expand its reach to more regional customers. China is an important market for Novus, representing one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing animal feed and nutrition markets.

Key Questions Answered in Feed Trace Minerals Market

What are the key trends affecting the target market's growth rate and valuation estimates, and how do these trends impact the market's overall performance?

Which specific sub-segments of the target market are anticipated to perform better than the overall market, and what are the primary drivers behind this growth?

How do the leading players in the market differentiate themselves from their competitors, and what are the primary factors contributing to their success or challenges in the market?

What are the regional variations in demand and supply within the target market, and how do these variations influence revenue growth across different regions?

