By 2032, Global Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size Will Surpass USD 23.86 Billion, at 7.8% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Treatment Therapy; By Distribution Channel; (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global prostate cancer treatment market size & share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 11.28 Billion in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 23.86 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of around 7.8% between 2023 and 2032.”

Prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in males. In this condition, tissues of the prostate gland develop malignant (cancer) cells. The prostate is found in front of the rectum and below the bladder. Some prostate cancers grow slowly and may require little or no treatment, while some prostate cancers are aggressive and may spread quickly.

One of the common treatments for the condition includes expectant management, surgery, radiation therapy, cryotherapy, chemotherapy, biological therapy, high-intensity focused ultrasound, and hormone therapy. Rise in the incidence of prostate cancer is majorly driving the market growth. Increasing government funding and growing efforts in the public and business sectors to promote treatments for prostate cancer are expected to accelerate the prostate cancer treatment market size.

Ipsen Pharma

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Indevus Pharmaceuticals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sanofi S.A.

Tolmar Inc.

Bayer AG

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Novartis AG

Development of cost-effective, innovative treatments drives the market growth

The use of novel screening and diagnostic tools is expected to encourage the use of treatments which is boosting the growth of the market. Increased geriatric population, availability of new prostate cancer treatments, and introduction of cost-effective, innovative treatments are some of the key prostate cancer treatment market trends propelling the prostate cancer treatment industry growth. Increased demand for hormonal treatments in the contexts of metastatic prostate cancer that is hormone-naive and non-metastatic castration-resistant (mHNPC) and nmCRPC is supporting the prostate cancer treatment industry growth.

Increase in investment by governments and private firms in the healthcare sector to push the industry expansion

Major businesses operating in the market emphasize creating innovative and cutting-edge products. Numerous businesses have products in their development that are expected to hit the market during the projected period. Merck launched keylynk-010, a trial for testing keytruda and lynparza in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

A surge in the number of investments by governments and private institutions in healthcare is one of the key factors augmenting market growth. Further availability of immunotherapies and the development of novel hormonal therapies to prevent cancer is anticipated to boost prostate cancer treatment market demand.

Hospital pharmacies segment dominated the market

Based on distribution channels, the hospital pharmacies category accounted for the largest prostate cancer treatment market share in 2022 and is anticipated to continue to grow over the forecast period. Hospital pharmacies are convenient for patients. Also, these pharmacies emphasize increasing pharmaceutical sales revenue while aiming to lower the overall cost of prescription drugs. Furthermore, easier accessibility to the internet coupled with increasing public awareness of over-the-counter drugs is estimated to drive the segment growth of the prostate cancer treatment market during the foreseen period.

Geographic Overview

North America held the major market share in 2022

In terms of geography, the prostate cancer treatment market in North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance throughout the study period due to the rising demand for prostate cancer treatment goods in the region and the increase in the prevalence of the disease. Also, the launch of potential new drugs in the areas of biologics and hormone therapy is flourishing the regional market growth. For instance, In March 2022, the US FDA approved Pluvicto for an advanced accelerator application that will be used to treat adult patients with prostate cancer.

In March 2022, the Pluvicto (Lutetium-177) drug from Novartis has been given FDA approval for the treatment of metastatic, progressing, PSMA-positive prostate cancer.

In January 2021, the FDA approved Relugolix, a revolutionary drug that is expected to revolutionize the way advanced prostate cancer is treated.

Chemotherapy

Systemic Therapy

Regional Chemotherapy

Hormonal Therapy

Anti-Androgens

LHRH Antagonists

LHRH Analogs

Targeted Therapy

Apoptosis-inducing drugs

Angiogenesis inhibitor

Signal transduction inhibitor

Immunotherapy

Vaccines

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

