The functional milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.42% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Milk Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425879/?utm_source=GNW



Milk is one of the most consumed dairy products globally due to its high nutritional value. Functional milk can help reverse various deficiencies and related diseases, such as osteoporosis, night blindness, exophthalmia, and anemia. Moreover, functional milk contains added or fortified nutrients. Milk fortified with vitamins A and D is highly popular in the U.S. A global increase in the demand for clinical nutrition and health consciousness and a rise in the prevalence of macro and micronutrient deficiencies and obesity drive the U.S. functional milk market growth.

Functional milk fills nutrient gaps in the diet, helps reverse night blindness and other nutrition deficiency diseases, and promotes nervous system maintenance in children and adults. Milk fortification is a simple, preventive, low-cost approach to reducing micronutrient inadequacies. Some new developments in the global functional milk market include:

• The need to replenish lost nutrients leads to the fortification of dairy products.

• Health-conscious consumers consider functional milk as a healthier alternative to normal milk, as it includes vitamins A and D, calcium, protein, and other nutrients.

• Countries globally increase the sales of functional milk products due to awareness of their benefits.

China and India experienced an increase in functional milk, resulting in increased growth of the functional milk market. Additionally, many other market segments are anticipated to perform fairly and attain promising growth prospects during the forecast period. However, the shift in consumer preferences toward functional milk alternatives, trade barriers, and associated socio-economic challenges are expected to affect the functional milk market growth.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults



Milk powder is a dried dairy product prepared by the evaporation of milk. The milk powder has a much longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need refrigeration due to its low moisture content. Functional milk powder or dried milk contains fortified vitamins and minerals not naturally found in milk in significant amounts. Growth in consumer awareness of functional milk powder’s health and nutritional benefits is expected to create lucrative opportunities for leading functional milk powder manufacturers during the forecast period. Fortified milk powder contains additional macro and micro-nutrients and can help consumers prevent and fight various lifestyle disorders.



Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk



The global functional milk market has several lactose-free milk products. In adults’ lactose-intolerance shows up most often in people of East Asian heritage, affecting 70% to 100% of the population, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance and growth in the demand for low-added sugar or sugar-free products are expected to fuel the sales of lactose-free milk globally.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY FORM



The powder form milk accounted for a 69.73% revenue share of the global functional milk market in 2022. It is the most preferred functional milk form as powdered functional milk is easy to consume; has a long shelf life; offers superior stability during processing; and is easy to handle, transport, and store. These aspects are the key factors considered in the supply chain and distribution. The powder form of milk finds the highest level of adoption in physical stores, such as convenience stores, hypermarkets, and other e-commerce websites, due to the flexibility offered in packaging techniques. Moreover, the powder form has a high intake among children and older adults as it reduces complications related to swallowing.



Segmentation by Form

• Powder

• Liquid



INSIGHTS BY AGE GROUP



The 14-19 segment accounted for the highest revenue share of the global functional milk market in 2022. The demand for functional milk among the 14–19 age group is high in developed countries. In addition, the growth in nutrient deficiencies among this age group in LMICs due to the lack of policies and programs to improve adolescents’ health and nutritional status is expected to create lucrative opportunities for functional milk market growth. The market by the 14-19 age group is expected to grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the projected period. Increased awareness of the benefits of functional milk and government initiatives in LMICs can bring huge market growth opportunities.



Segmentation by Age Group

• 14–19

• 20–64

• 1–13

• 65 & Above



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global functional milk market by application is segmented into immunity & disease management, weight management, clinical nutrition, and others. The immunity & disease management segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 39.34% in 2022, which is attributable to the increased focus of vendors on the development of functional milk that aids in disease management. The product offerings of more than 80% of companies include low-cholesterol functional milk due to its high demand to help manage cardiovascular diseases, which is the leading cause of death globally. In addition, vendors also develop functional milk that aids in improving and strengthening bone health in cases of low bone mass and osteoporosis. An increased population with lactose intolerance and immunodeficiency disorders contributes to the industry’s growth.



Segmentation by Application

• Immunity & Disease Management

• Weight Management

• Clinical Nutrition

• Others



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The online segment is expected to grow the fastest among all other segments in the global functional milk under the distribution channel. The global functional milk market by online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Grocery and specialty stores globally plan to switch to e-commerce in developed countries. Online platforms bring numerous benefits for both customers and producers. They help reduce costs to rent retail premises and the dependence on brokers and distributors. Buying online is cheaper, and online platforms offer a wide and diverse range of products. However, online trading has a few disadvantages, such as the increased risk of identity theft and vendor fraud.

Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Grocery Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Institutional Sales



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• APAC dominated the global functional milk market, contributing 31% to the market revenue in 2022. The large proportion of the geriatric population, the high prevalence of chronic diseases and metabolic disorders, and premature births primarily drive the regional functional milk market. The region is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are some leading countries in the APAC functional milk industry.

• The North American functional milk market was valued at USD 7.03 billion in 2022. The region is witnessing steady growth due to the rising geriatric population and the growing prevalence of various diseases. Moreover, the increasing incidence of malnutrition among chronic disease patients and children is another major factor driving the industry’s growth. The U.S. is the largest functional milk market in the region and primarily drives the regional market’s growth.

• In 2022, Europe contributed 25% to the functional milk market revenue. Functional and fortified foods and beverages are growing in popularity across Europe. Further, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa have low market penetration rates and provide enormous growth opportunities to vendors due to high malnutrition rates. In 2019, the Turkish Clinical Enteral and Parental Nutrition Society (KEPAN) conducted an education program that saw the participation of 499 clinicians. Increased awareness of malnutrition is expected to create huge growth opportunities in the Middle East & Africa.



Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Malaysia

o Vietnam

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Russia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Africa

o Saudi Arabia



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The global functional milk market is highly fragmented and competitive, with significant international and regional vendors. Nestle, Danone, Lactalis International, and Abbott are the top four vendors that hold dominant functional milk market shares. Other significant players include Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods amba, GCMMF, Glanbia, Ehrmann, and SADAFCO. Companies focus on organic growth by investing in R&D activities to develop new and innovative products. On April 28, 2021, Synlait announced the launch of its skim milk powder, Made with Better Milk.

Key companies in the functional milk market are also investing in business expansions. For instance, in 2019, Crediton Dairy invested around USD 13.46 million in its flavored and functional milk processing facility in the UK. Further, some innovative products in the industry include breakfast milk drinks and formulated milk powders for adults in various flavors. Lactose-free milk, vitamins A and D-fortified milk, and low-fat or fat-free milk are popular due to their applications in disease and weight management. Other latest industry innovations include functional milk to improve sleep, beauty, and skin health and high protein functional milk to build muscles. For example, Lycotec and Parag Milk Foods are leading companies that offer functional milk for beauty and skin health and flavored milk with extra proteins to increase muscle mass. Many functional milk market vendors exist in emerging countries, such as India and South Africa. For instance, in May 2022, Nestle launched its NESTLE EVERYDAY functional milk powder 120 G fortified with iron and vitamin C in South Africa.



Key Company Profiles

• Nestlé

• Danone

• Lactalis International

• Abbott



Other Prominent Vendors

• Aroma Milk Products

• Arla Foods amba

• Best Way Ingredients

• Best Health Foods

• Bright Life Care

• CAPSA

• Crediton Dairy

• Dairy Farmers of America

• Ehrmann

• F&N Dairies

• FrieslandCampina

• Fonterra

• Glanbia

• GCMMF

• Heritage Foods

• INGREDIA

• Land O’ Lakes

• Lycotec

• MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

• Milligans Food Group

• Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

• Parag Milk Foods

• SADAFCO

• SLEEPWELL

• Stolle Milk Biologics

• Synlait

• Tirlán

• Tesco

• Vindija d.d.

• Valfoo

• Vinamilk

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



How big is the functional milk market?

What is the growth rate of the global functional milk market?

Who are the key players in the global functional milk market?

What are the significant trends in the functional milk market?

Which region dominates the global functional milk market share?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425879/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________