MOU brings Indian tech association nasscom to Alberta

Calgary, Alberta, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Alberta and the National Association of Software and Service Companies (nasscom) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to promote innovation, investment, and technological exchange between Alberta and India.

Operating for nearly 35 years, nasscom is a not-for-profit industry association for the $227-billion IT business process management industry in India. With more than 3000 members constituting 90 per cent of the industry’s revenue, nasscom focuses on creating favourable business environments, boosting intellectual capital, and strengthening its talent pool.

The MOU will enhance each parties’ global competitiveness through collaborative, mutually beneficial research and development.

Invest Alberta worked with MacEwan University to facilitate 180 days of complementary office space for nasscom members looking to permanently establish themselves in the province. This benefit will help member companies decrease start-up costs and boost their profile. Invest Alberta will also assist with site selection, matching opportunities, introductions, and help with navigating government programs.

nasscom will promote Alberta as a strong tech hub with skilled talent by facilitating webinars, discussions, and conversations between Alberta and its 3000 members.

The MOU aligns with nasscom’s ongoing collaboration with the Government of Canada to further cross-national relationships and promote technology-based investment between the two countries.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to expand our Launchpad program in Canada. I am confident that this will provide greater momentum for the Indo-Canadian trade and will boost opportunities available for Indian companies. The program will help lower initial costs and enhance credibility, thereby boosting opportunities for a faster go-to market for companies. This is a win-win partnership for all stakeholders as companies get a soft landing while creating high-value local jobs.”

- Shivendra Singh, Vice President, nasscom

“Alberta’s technology sector is booming, and I am pleased to see that nasscom wants to be a part of the Alberta Advantage. I look forward to seeing what exciting new projects this new MOU can bring. Congratulations to nasscom and their team. Welcome to Alberta!”

– Minister Rajan Sawhney, Trade, Immigration and Multiculturalism

“As leading global tech authorities, nasscom’s partnership with Invest Alberta has the potential to bring new investment opportunities and skills to Alberta. This builds on our strong track record of fruitful partnerships with Indian companies including Mphasis, Infosys, and ICICI Bank Canada. By working together, we will leverage our strengths to drive new investment in Alberta, create well-paying jobs, and bring innovative ideas to life that will grow our global tech community.”

- Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta - Rick Christiaanse, Invest Alberta CEO

“MacEwan is very pleased to be working with Invest Alberta and nasscom to provide space for visiting technology entrepreneurs. Having a secure home base and access to technology from our campus located in Edmonton’s downtown core will be invaluable to them as they explore opportunities for innovation and the exchange of ideas with Alberta businesses. MacEwan is committed to contributing to the growth of Edmonton’s and Alberta’s economy, and this is one of the many partnerships we have in place that support that vision.”

- Dr. Annette Trimbee, President and Vice-Chancellor, MacEwan University

About Invest Alberta:

Invest Alberta is engaging the world and providing high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With team members strategically positioned in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. Since 2020, Invest Alberta has supported the commitment of nearly $20 billion in investment that created more than 24,000 new high-value jobs for Albertans. For more information, please visit: www.investalberta.ca.

About nasscom:

nasscom, a not-for-profit industry association, is the apex body for the 227 billion dollar Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Management (BPM) industry in India, an industry that had made a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure and global visibility. Established in 1988 and ever since, nasscom’s relentless pursuit has been to constantly support the IT BPM industry, in the latter’s continued journey towards seeking trust and respect from varied stakeholders, even as it reorients itself time and again to remain innovative, without ever losing its humane and friendly touch. For more information, please visit: https://www.nasscom.in/.