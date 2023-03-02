Nr. 4/2023 - Managers' transactions

| Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Copenhagen V, DENMARK

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                               
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 2 March 2023
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 4/2023

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 1 March 2023.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated  
Name: Frede Clausen
Reason for the notification:  
Position/status: Chairman of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment: Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
Name: Cemat A/S
LEI: 213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction: Purchase of shares
Price(s): DKK 349,844.50
Volume (s): 500,000
Aggregated information:  
  • Aggregated volume
 500,000
  • Price
 DKK 349,844.50, equivalent to DKK 0.6996890 per share
Date of the transaction: 1 March 2023
Place of the transaction: Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                    

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

