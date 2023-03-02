New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Earth Augers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425876/?utm_source=GNW

The earth augers market is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028.

An auger is a spiral-shaped tool used to drill holes into the ground, dirt, and even concrete surfaces or material. In earth augers, the spiraling metal shaft attached to the blade at the end of the equipment is known as "flighting." The flighting rotates to scrape, siphon, or cut out drilled materials. Debris from the drilled materials (soil, dirt, or ice) moves with the flighting and out of the hole between the blade’s rotation. Augers can be identified by different types – power earth drills, ice augers, grain augers, and others. Earth augers are powered by gas and electric motors, which are attached in front or rear to the truck or used manually (by hand).

Battery-powered earth augers are becoming a mainstream consumer durable product, thereby witnessing a high adoption by end-users in Europe, North America, and APAC. Consumers and businesses are expected to use ground maintenance services extensively, thereby driving the global earth augers market. As countries in Europe and North America have many lifestyle communities and public parks, the need for garden equipment is strong in these regions. In addition, non-profit organizations and policymakers have embarked on various projects, such as green roof programs, to boost urban green spaces and increase sales in the US industry. Top developments in the earth augers market include rapid growth in the landscaping industry, the development of sustainable cities in the West, the transfer of consumer focus to advanced technology, and the proliferation of battery-powered augers.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Escalating Demand for Earth Augers in Construction Industry



In the residential segment, portable earth auger is prominently used for specific projects. Major earth augers market vendors designed these for multiple purposes and various size variations. They can get into backyards and small spaces for landscape projects. The commercial sector has been projected constant growth in 2022, with the reopening of the economy. The construction of hotels, private & government offices, amusement parks, and sports & convention centers is growing, thereby supporting the commercial construction market, which increases the demand for earth augers.

Evolution of New Technologies in Augers



Rapid technological advancements in recent years have led to the emergence of new technologies for agriculture equipment. These technologies help enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of farm machines. One such ground-breaking innovation in terms of garden and lawn care equipment is the introduction of autonomous brushless earth auger equipment powered by the following technologies:

• Drill through dirt and ice with the convenience of battery power

• A Brushless motor provides longer runtime and more power to the motor for long life

Major vendors in the global earth augers market are focusing to increases the torque capacity. For instance, Ryobi’s Auger has 30% more torque than the average gas unit. This earth auger is equipped with advanced technology. It is a lightweight auger with reduced vibration for increased comfort, an added advantage. This development of new technology propels the growth rate of the earth augers market in the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global earth augers market is categorized as portable, front-type, and rear-type earth augers by product type. Portable earth augers dominated the product type segment and accounted for a revenue share of 39.65% in terms of revenue in 2022. The segment is expected to grow enormously during the forecast period due to its drilling performance in distinct soil conditions. The growth is further propelled by the factor that portable earth augers are highly preferred in tight areas as they drill at a moderate speed, allowing the operator to control the equipment better. Moreover, these augers are highly popular among price-sensitive customers as they are more affordable than front-type and rear-type augers.



Segmentation by Product

• Portable Earth Augers

• Front Type Earth Augers

• Rear Type Earth Augers



INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



The global earth augers market by fuel type segments into gas-powered, battery-powered, and electric corded. In 2022, the gasoline-powered earth auger dominated the market, accounting for a revenue share of 62.03%. The highest percentage of the gasoline-based earth auger was attributed to their more power than battery-based earth augers. Countries like the US, Germany, Sweden, and France increase the most revenue for the gas-powered earth augers market. Also, the horticulture industries increased in numbers across these countries.

Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gas-Powered

• Battery-Powered

• Electric Corded



INSIGHTS BY END-USER

•

The agriculture sector led the earth augers market by end-user segment and accounted for USD 660.22 million in 2022 and is growing with a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in the inclination of the population for farming. The growing popularity of various agriculture, horticulture, and government initiatives to encourage the farming industry are boosting the demand for agricultural product export and import in various countries. As a result, the need for the plantation & maintenance of agricultural land is growing significantly.

• The United States is well recognized for its advanced agricultural technology globally. The US has developed scientific soil for farming, crop cultivation analysis, and innovative farming types of machinery like earth augers, spray fertilizers, and others. Further, In 2020, the United States had 2 million acres of land for farming and cultivating. According to US gross domestic product (GDP) analysis, the industries related to the agricultural production sector contributed around USD 1.055 trillion. Hence agricultural activities are projected to overgrow in the upcoming years. So, such factors contribute to the growth of the earth augers market during the forecast period.

Segmentation by End-User

• Agriculture

• Construction

• Mining

• Others



INSIGHTS BY START TYPE



The trigger start is leading the earth augers market by start type. In 2022, trigger-type earth augers accounted for a revenue share of 61.25% in the global earth augers market. It was expected to project an incremental growth of USD 336.39 million during the forecast period. Nowadays, most earth auger vendors like honda and Ryobi are shifting to electric trigger-type technology rather than recoil starter rope. The trigger starts the engine efficiently instead of using a recoil starter cord to turn over the engine. So the trigger-type technology drove the earth auger segment in the forecasting period.

Segmentation by Start Type

• Recoil Start

• Trigger Start



INSIGHTS BY AUGER BIT SIZE



The global > 9-inch earth augers market was valued at USD 603.62 million in 2022. 9-Inches augers are used for mailbox holes, digging fence posts, and holes for larger plants. Capable of drilling holes for 6-by-6 posts. These types of augers are mostly used for drilling holes in wide spaces. Typical industrial applications include drilling holes for telephone poles, solar posts, and deck posts. These blades offer a quick circular motion that helps boost their drilling performance.



Segmentation by Auger Bit Size

• <4-Inches

• 4-9inches

• >9 Inches



INSIGHTS BY BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

•

In 2022, the offline distribution channel dominated the global earth augers market and accounted for a revenue share of 62.26% of the market. This segment is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 272.66 million during the forecast period. Factors such as the broad reach in areas that lack better connectivity and brand loyalty, along with the quality of products, are driving the growth of this segment.

• Although the online channel holds a relatively low earth augers market share, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and high awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and the rise in the demand for convenience, are driving the growth of the online segment.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• North America held the most prominent global earth augers market share, accounting for a revenue share of 34.22% in 2022, and is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 213.09 million during the forecast period. The demand for the equipment across the region is supported by the large residential sector and an increase in government initiatives to expand green acreage in the region. Increased sustainable living practices will benefit the US earth augers market for producing electric earth augers. The country’s government is increasingly emphasizing the expansion and preservation of green spaces as part of environmental sustainability. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to support the demand for earth augers in the market in the coming years.

• The earth augers market in Europe was valued at USD 437.14 million in 2022. In developing European countries, constructing public gardens, parks, and commercial business complexes will likely drive the market’s growth. The rise in the construction of new residential properties will propel the demand for an earth auger, which, in turn, will boost the replacement of old earth augers with new energy-efficient earth augers. In Eastern and Central Europe, however, the earth augers market will witness sluggish demand in the residential segment because of the low popularity of garden and lawn beautification among households.

• The urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to boost the demand for gardens and recreational parks, creating the need for maintenance and thereby driving the earth augers industry during the forecast period. Multifamily residential properties are witnessing increasing prominence in the region. These properties are largely characterized by widespread green areas, which promote the demand for garden equipment in the market. China has witnessed an increase in momentum in the landscaping of outdoor spaces and yards since the last decade. There are many local landscaping enterprises in the country due to low entry barriers. The government initiatives to expand municipal gardens are also attracting many players in the earth augers market.

Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

• The global earth augers market is moderately fragmented, with many local and international players. As consumers expect constant advancements and upgrades in outdoor equipment, the increasingly changing economic environment may negatively impact vendors. The current situation propels vendors to modify and improve their value proposition to attribute a good market presence. Market leaders are currently emphasizing the adoption of energy-efficient goods owing to the increasing trend of using less carbon energy sources. This can be due to growing environmental issues such as global warming combined with gasoline or exhaust emissions.

• ECHO, Honda, Kubota, CANGZHOU, Stanley black & decker, and others are among the major global earth augers market vendors. The prominent vendors focus on developing advanced and modern earth auger machinery and investing in R&D initiatives to expand their product line and gain a more competitive advantage in the market.

Key Vendors

• ECHO

• Honda Motor Company

• KUBOTA Corporation

• CANGZHOU Great Garden Machinery Co. Ltd

• Stanley Black & Decker



Other Prominent Vendors

• The Toro Company

• STIHL

• Techtronic Industries

• Woods

• Makita

• DR Power Equipment

• Bobcat Company

• Earthquake

• Eskimo

• ION Ice Fishing

• Einhell Germany AG

• Emak S.p.A

• METL Southland

• Hegde Agrotech

• SUMEC Group Corp.

• Maax Engineering

• YungChi Y.C. Industrial Co.

• RABAUD

• SELVATICI SRL

• Auston Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd

• BLUE BIRD INDUSTRIES FABBRICA MOTORI S.R.L.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



How big is the earth augers market?

What is the growth rate of the earth augers market?

Who are the key players in the global earth augers market?

What are the significant trends impacting the global earth augers market?

Which region holds the largest global earth augers market share?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06425876/?utm_source=GNW



