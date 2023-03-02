Active Electronic Components Market Size Growing at 8.7% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 666.2 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Active Electronic Components Market Size accounted for USD 320.7 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 666.2 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Active Electronic Components Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

The Global Active Electronic Components Market Size in 2022 stood at USD 320.7 Billion and is set to reach USD 666.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7%

The Active Electronic Components Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and the adoption of new technologies in various industries.

Key players in the market for active electronic components include Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Broadcom Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and ON Semiconductor Corporation.

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the increasing demand for electronic devices and the presence of key manufacturers in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.









Active Electronic Components Market Report Coverage:

Market Active Electronic Components Market Active Electronic Components Market Size 2022 USD 320.7 Billion Active Electronic Components Market Forecast 2032 USD 666.2 Billion Active Electronic Components Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 8.7% Active Electronic Components Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Active Electronic Components Market Base Year 2022 Active Electronic Components Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By End User, And By Geography Active Electronic Components Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Panasonic Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Diotec Semiconductor AG, ST Microelectronics NV, Analog Devices, Inc., ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, and Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Active Electronic Components Market Overview:

The Active Electronic Components Industry has been growing significantly in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices and the adoption of advanced technologies in various industries. Active electronic components are electronic devices that require a power source to function, including transistors, diodes, integrated circuits, and optoelectronic components.

One of the key drivers of the active electronic components industry is the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices that use integrated circuits for processing and data storage. In addition, the increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led to the adoption of active electronic components in the automotive sector, driving further growth in the market.

Other diverse and unique applications of active electronic components include their use in aerospace and defense, healthcare, and industrial automation. For example, in the healthcare industry, active electronic components are used in medical equipment such as imaging devices, diagnostic equipment, and patient monitoring systems.

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the active electronic components market, with countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea being home to key manufacturers in the industry. The market is highly competitive, with major players such as Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductors leading the way.

With diverse and unique applications in industries such as healthcare, aerospace and defense, and industrial automation, the market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Trends in the Active Electronic Components Market:

The growing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles has led to an increase in the use of power electronics in automotive applications, which is driving the growth of the market for active electronic components.

The development of new materials like graphene and carbon nanotubes is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these materials offer high conductivity and unique electronic properties.

The increasing use of active electronic components in medical devices such as implantable devices, surgical instruments, and diagnostic equipment is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing adoption of wearable technology such as smartwatches and fitness trackers is driving the growth of the market for active electronic components.

The trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices is driving the demand for smaller and more efficient active electronic components.

The use of active electronic components in the aerospace and defense industry is growing, as these components are essential for the functioning of modern avionics systems.

The trend towards the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these components are essential for the functioning of IoT devices.

The development of new and innovative sensors is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as sensors are an essential component of many electronic devices.

Active Electronic Components Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for electronic devices: The growing use of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops is driving the growth of the active electronic components industry.

The growing demand for energy-efficient electronic devices is driving the development of new power management technologies, which is driving the growth of the market.

The trend towards smart homes and buildings is driving the growth of the market, as these components are essential for the functioning of smart home and building systems.

The trend towards 5G technology is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these components are essential for the functioning of 5G networks.

The development of new and innovative display technologies such as OLED and MicroLED is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these technologies require active electronic components.

The trend towards renewable energy is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these components are essential for the functioning of solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy systems.

The trend towards autonomous vehicles is driving the growth of the active electronic components market, as these vehicles require a variety of active electronic components for their operation.



Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Active Electronic Components:

Supply chain disruptions: Disruptions in the supply chain can lead to delays in the delivery of active electronic components, which can hamper the growth of the market.

Cybersecurity concerns: The increasing prevalence of cyber threats and attacks can limit the growth of the market as consumers become more wary of connected devices.

Short product life cycles: The short life cycles of some electronic devices can limit the demand for active electronic components that are designed for these devices.

Environmental regulations: Environmental regulations and restrictions on hazardous materials can limit the development and use of active electronic components.

Trade restrictions: Trade restrictions and tariffs can limit the growth of the active electronic components market by making it more expensive to import and export components.

Volatility in raw material prices: Volatility in raw material prices can lead to increased costs for manufacturers of active electronic components, which can hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product

Display Device Cathode-ray Tubes Photoelectric Tubes Microwave Tubes X-ray Tubes Triodes

Semiconductor Device Integrated Circuits Transistors Diodes Optoelectronic Components

Optoelectronic

Vacuum Tubes

Other

End User

Automotive

Aerospace and defense

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Information Technology

Others

Active Electronic Components Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Active Electronic Components market share is the fastest growing globally. The growth in this region is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), smart homes and buildings, and autonomous vehicles. The region is home to several prominent players in the market, such as Intel, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm. The United States is the largest market in this region, accounting for a significant share of the market. The demand for active electronic components in this region is driven by several sectors, including automotive, healthcare, and aerospace and defense.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Active Electronic Components Market share is the largest in terms of revenue, with countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan being the largest markets in the region. The growth in this region is driven by the increasing demand for electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The region is also home to several prominent players in the market, such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The automotive industry is also a significant contributor to the growth of the active electronic components market in the Asia Pacific region.

Europe is another key market for Active Electronic Components, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France being the largest markets in this region. The market growth in Europe is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient electronics and the growing adoption of renewable energy sources. The region is also home to several leading players in the market, such as STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, and Infineon Technologies. The automotive sector is a significant contributor to the growth of the active electronic components market in Europe, with many European countries having a significant automotive manufacturing industry.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Active Electronic Components market share, however it is expected to grow at a good rate.

Active Electronic Components Market Key Players:

The active electronic components market has several prominent players operating in various regions. Some of the major players in the market include Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated Products, Microchip Technology, Qualcomm, Intel, Toshiba, ON Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, Vishay Intertechnology, ROHM Semiconductor, Renesas Electronics, Cree, Inc., Advanced Micro Devices, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). These companies are continuously investing in research and development to develop advanced and innovative products to stay competitive in the market. They are also focusing on expanding their product portfolio and increasing their geographical presence through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

