Hi-View Announces Results for Sampling Program at Ket28

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW) is pleased to announce that the Company has received the final results for its 2022 soil and rock sampling program at the road accessible Ket 28 prospect in the Greenwood Gold District of south-central British Columbia (BC). A number of soil samples have yielded gold in soil anomalies in the vicinity of Ket 28 and to the south of Ket 28 towards the USA border.

Highlights

First significant systematic regional sampling program with more than 1,000 soil samples collected in a 100 m by 200 m grid pattern and analysed for gold and multi-elements using a partial extraction ionic leach method at ALS Global in Vancouver, BC.

New anomalous gold zones in soils identified immediately southwest of the main Ket 28 showing along with at least four new areas of anomalous gold in soils identified in an area that is about 2.5 km south of Ket28 and is over 5 km in length and roughly 1.2 km wide up against the US border.

A total of 129 rock grab samples collected across the Ket 28 area with up to 1.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) from a sample within the southern anomalous gold in soil area.

Numerous northwest and northeast controlling structures within Paleozoic Anarchist volcanic (green), clastic and calcareous sedimentary rocks (orange and blue) along with a number of small to large sized Cretaceous to Eocene (pink) intermediate to felsic intrusions are visible in outcrop and in the geophysics.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Ed Parker, P.Geo. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry (Au-ICP21/22) and for rock samples and by partial cyanide leach with a wet chemical mass spectrometer finish (ME-MS23TM) for soil samples.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Company continues to explore additional opportunities.

