500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices Managed and Secured by Jamf Are Distributed to Healthcare Workers in Kenya to Support Maternal and Fetal Health

MINNEAPOLIS, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple announced its stance in Butterfly Network Inc .’s deployment of 1,000 Butterfly iQ+ whole-body ultrasound systems and hands-on training in Sub-Saharan Africa, which completed the first phase of rollout in Kenya in December 2022. Since launching the program in September 2022, 500 of the probes have been deployed, tens of thousands of scans have been completed, and over 90% of post-training survey respondents report identifying a high-risk condition using the Butterfly iQ+.

The first-of-its-kind program in Kenya was launched in September and represents an important step toward improving worldwide access to essential medical imaging. 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices, the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe to advance maternal and fetal health, and ultrasound training were given to local mid-level healthcare practitioners. This initiative was part of a larger effort to provide 1,000 healthcare workers in Sub-Saharan Africa with point-of-care ultrasound knowledge and technology.

Initiative Launched in September is Making an Impact on Maternal Health Already

Designed as an exemplary global health delivery intervention, the program meaningfully measured the impact that mid-level practitioners can have on maternal-fetal care when provided with the right digital health tools, paired with scalable in-person training.

Ten cohorts, comprising 514 practitioners in total, have completed training and now have the skills and equipment to bring free point-of-care ultrasound assessment back to 224 public health facilities across eight Kenyan counties, as well as two urban facilities and three training institutions in Nairobi. These facilities, predominantly in rural settings and without access to broadband, are the safety net for hundreds of thousands of patients in the community, the majority of whom never before received ultrasound during their pregnancy. Initial data signify an impressive adoption rate, as demonstrated by tens of thousands of scans completed since the program launch, and a one-month post-training survey finding that a majority of respondents have identified a high-risk condition using the Butterfly iQ+.

Dr. Sachita Shah, Butterfly Network’s Sr. Director of Global Health added, “Witnessing such interest and fast adoption of our advanced, digital device in these clinics where such technology has never before been available has been inspirational. The full potential of our pocket-based ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ+, is realized when it’s combined with the expertise of our collaborators, like Jamf, who ensure we’re bringing this novel health technology to new geographies in a seamless, secure and compliant way.”



The power of Jamf and Butterfly iQ+

The Butterfly iQ+ with Jamf allows the secure deployment of mobile devices with clinical resources beyond the walls of a medical facility for remote patient care with immediate support. Butterfly iQ+ integrates directly with Jamf for additional security and advanced configuration, allowing IT to manage device restrictions, shared-device rapid login, session timeout feature, and an express scan mode.

With Jamf, IT teams can also determine when and how to update the application so as not to impact clinicians and patient workflow. For medical devices like the Butterfly iQ+ device, it's imperative to keep the product up to date to ensure the latest, uninterrupted clinical functionality, with updates applied as soon as available. These features offer the ability to determine who has access to the application, schedule or push out updates at a set time to avoid impacting devices in use, and remotely push content to the device remotely.



"We are thrilled to be a part of Butterfly's mission to transform care through easy-to-use, portable and versatile ultrasound technology to benefit patients worldwide. Butterfly iQ+ devices powered by Jamf bring a simple user experience to healthcare workers allowing them to focus on patient care," said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. "Jamf's healthcare solutions and workflows are designed to put people first and we are proud to be a part of the incredible work Butterfly is accomplishing in Africa."

