Ed Maciel Joins Associa Sierra North As Branch President

RENO, Nev., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Sierra North (ASN), a leading provider of community management services throughout Northern Nevada, is pleased to announce that Ed Maciel has joined the company as branch president. Maciel will oversee the company’s Reno office, where he will drive development of strategy, manage operational business activities, and mentor branch personnel. He will also provide branch leadership and staff members with the resources and support they require to reach assigned goals and objectives.

Maciel joins ASN with three decades of experience in all facets of financial analysis, marketing management, strategic planning, leadership development, and operations management. He most recently served as regional director for a leading provider of community management services in the Reno area. He previously spent 28 years in the transportation sector, where he held a range of vice president, area director, and regional operations manager roles. Maciel is a proud veteran of the United States Air Force in which he served as an air rescue specialist.

“Ed Maciel is a veteran leader with demonstrated expertise in a wide range of highly relevant fields and I am pleased to welcome him to our family,” said Tiffany Hannah, CAMEx®, CCAM-ND®, Associa Sierra North regional vice president. “The skills and experience he brings to the table will enhance the level of support our team members provide to the communities we serve.”

