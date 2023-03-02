LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring has sprung in The Palm Beaches, and it’s the perfect time to explore all the natural beauty that Florida’s Cultural Capital® has to offer.

From lush gardens to lighthouse views, The Palm Beaches provide year-round opportunities to enjoy unique experiences in nature. But springtime in particular boasts opportunities to participate in conservation efforts and hands-on learning while enjoying perfect South Florida weather.

Below, find a selection of nature-focused activities happening this March at destinations throughout The Palm Beaches. For more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens (West Palm Beach): Nestled just south of downtown West Palm Beach adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway, the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens boasts nine monumental garden sculptures, more than 250 tropical plants, and 100 different sculptures and works of art. The Gardens, designed by world-renowned botanist Sir Peter Smithers as a rare palm garden, represent Ann Norton’s commitment to conservation and the preservation of a quiet retreat in the midst of a burgeoning city. It is a rare gift to experience the union of this powerful art and the naturalness of the landscape. Master Gardener Tour : The two-acre Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens will be hosting walking guided tours of its rare palm, cycad, and pollinator gardens by master gardener CJ McCartney. Friday, March 10. More information available here.

(West Palm Beach): With its open-air amphitheater and backyard Science Trail, featuring live science shows, trivia sessions, and concerts, the Cox Science Center and Aquarium provides a perfect opportunity to learn. The Cox Science Center is home to one of Travel Magazine’s "Top Thirteen Miniature Golf Courses in the Nation," an 18-hole miniature golf Conservation Course developed as a green space to provide recreational and environmental benefits to visitors while educating people about Florida’s native habitats. Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (Jupiter): Operated by the nonprofit Loxahatchee River Historical Society, the waterfront lighthouse and grounds exhibits feature over 5,000 years of regional history. Visit the Lighthouse & Museum for family-fun adventures, specialized guided tours, twilight yoga, sunset and moonrise tours and other engaging experiences. Native Plants of the ONA : Join a guided tour about the amazing ecosystem of the federally designated Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse Outstanding Natural Area (ONA)! Explore the many native plants on site, the pier, and living shoreline to learn how much history exists in nature. Tuesdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28. More information available here. Lighthouse Sunrise Tour : Bring a camera and experience the beauty of the sun rising over the Atlantic Ocean from atop the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse while learning the amazing history of the area. March 18, 19, 25 and 16. More information available here.

(Juno Beach): Loggerhead Marinelife Center is one of Florida’s most visited nonprofit scientific destinations focused on ocean and sea turtle conservation. Each year the LMC hospital team and volunteers treat nearly 100 sea turtles and 1,000 hatchlings at their ocean-side facility. Exhibits include a massive prehistoric Archelon sea turtle replica, saltwater aquarium and displays of local wildlife, as well as educational displays about South Florida's marine environment. During Florida’s sea turtle nesting and hatching season (March through October), participate in conservation efforts, hands-on learning and explore Juno Beach Pier. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens (Delray Beach): Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens is a center for Japanese arts and culture in South Florida. It features more than 7,000 Japanese art objects and artifacts, more than 200 textile pieces and fine art acquisitions. The 16 acres that surround Morikami’s two museum buildings include expansive Japanese gardens with strolling paths, a world-class bonsai collection, and lakes teeming with koi and other wildlife. Karesansui Raking Demonstration : Karesansui or dry landscape garden, is founded on Zen ideology using carefully composed rock arrangements and gravel or sand. A karesansui is carefully raked to represent characteristics of water such as currents and waves while boulder arrangements may be interpreted as islands. Learn about Morikami’s Late Rock Garden and observe how the raking can be a practice in mindfulness and meditation. Thursday, March 16. More information here.

(West Palm Beach): Mounts Botanical Garden is the oldest and largest public garden in Palm Beach County. Visitors to this 20-acre tropical oasis will experience more than 7,000 species of tropical and subtropical plants along paved garden walkways.

About the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County

