Global Nitrile Gloves Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $121.1 Billion by 2030 - Nitrile Glove Frenzy & Skyrocketing Prices Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Suppliers

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nitrile Gloves: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nitrile Gloves Market to Reach $121.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nitrile Gloves estimated at US$40.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$121.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Powder-Free, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.9% CAGR and reach US$120 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Powdered segment is readjusted to a revised -2.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Nitrile Gloves market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.7% and 13.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.2% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 625 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $40.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $121.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Global Nitrile Gloves Market Witnesses Exponential Demand amid COVID-19 Crisis

Industry Faces a Staggering Demand-Supply Gap

Factors Responsible for Unwavering Demand

Reasons for Supply Shortage

Nitrile Gloves Shortage and Production Challenges in the US

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Nitrile Gloves: A Prelude

Nitrile Gloves Enjoy Increasing Uptake on Expense of Powdered Latex Gloves

Synthetic Materials and Their Forte in a Nutshell

Outlook

Factors Hampering Growth

Powder Free Gloves Register Strong Growth

Healthcare Segment Witnesses Rapid Growth

Developing Countries Hotspots for Future Growth

Global Production Landscape

Manufacturers Ramp Up Production Capacity to Meet Surging Demand for Nitrile Gloves

Competition

Hartalega's NGC Project: Capacity and Timelines

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Nitrile Glove Frenzy & Skyrocketing Prices: A Lucrative Opportunity for Suppliers

Focus on Hand Hygiene to Curb Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Spectrum of Salient Drivers Augmenting Growth of Medical Nitrile Gloves Market

Rising Cases of Chronic Wounds

Prevalence of Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Increasing Number of Cosmetic & Plastic Surgeries

Rise in Number of Diagnostic Laboratories Spurs Demand for Medical Gloves

Vinyl Hybrid Gloves Gain Traction

Rise in Adoption of Textured Nitrile Gloves

Growth in the Food Processing Sector and Emphasis on Food Safety Augurs Well for Nitrile Gloves Market

Rising Importance of Hand Protection Supports Demand for Protective Gloves in the Industrial Sector

EXHIBIT : Untapped Potential in Asia as Measured by Lower Per Capita Glove Usage, Throws the Region into the Spotlight as the Focal Point for Future Growth in the Protective Gloves Market: Per Capita Glove Usage (In Pcs) by Select Country/Region

Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand

Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

Nitrile Gloves Find Broader Uptake in Automotive Industry

Industry Witnesses Increased Demand for Micro-Roughened Nitrile Gloves

Companies Explore the Recycling of Medical Gloves

Manufacturers Focus on Biodegradable Gloves and Other Innovations

Select Innovations

Counterfeit Gloves Entering the Supply Chain Form a Major issue

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 190 Featured)

3M Company

Ansell Ltd.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Dynarex Corporation

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Honeywell International Inc.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Nitriflex

Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Top Glove Corporation Berhad

United Glove Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vlmz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment