Irving Woodlands, LLC & Irving Forest Products donate $50,000 to Maine communities in celebration of Can-Am sled dog races

FORT KENT, Maine, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Woodlands, LLC will return as the title sponsor for the Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog 250-mile race in Fort Kent this year. The company has sponsored the event’s 250-mile race and awarded the top 12 finishers since 2005. Musher and dog teams are expected to participate this year in the 30-mile, 100-mile and 250-mile races.

“Aroostook County is home to so many of our employees and their families,” says Jim Irving, Co-CEO of Irving Woodlands LLC and Irving Forest Products, Inc. “We look forward to the Can-Am Crown and the community spirit it showcases every year.”

In recognition of the community effort that has gone in to hosting the Can-Am Crown Sled Dog Races for 30 years, Irving Woodlands, LLC is donating an additional $50,000 to community causes in Northern Maine: Aroostook County Action Program ($20,000), Fish River Rural Health Food Pantry ($15,000), and Ashland Food Pantry ($15,000).

“We were happy to work with the great folks at these three organizations last spring and wanted to connect with them again to see how we might help their operations and the communities they serve,” says Doug Cyr, Human Resources Manager, Irving Woodlands, LLC.

Everyone is welcome at this year’s Can-Am! Join us on Saturday March 4th in downtown Fort Kent for great racing, great community and great outdoors.

ABOUT ACAP

Aroostook County Action Program, Inc. (ACAP), is a 501c3 non-profit organization founded in 1972. ACAP provides guidance to the community in responding to emerging human needs in the areas of Prevention and Wellness, Early Care and Education, Energy and Housing, and Workforce Development.

ABOUT FRRH

Fish River Rural Health (FRRH) provides access to comprehensive primary and preventive care of the highest quality to the underserved population and improves the health care status of the residents of the Upper St. John Valley.

ABOUT AEFB

Since 1972, Ashland Emergency Food Bank (AEFB) has provided food to residents of Ashland, Maine and surrounding rural communities. Each month, over 600 families representing approximately 1,700 individuals are assisted by AEFB.

