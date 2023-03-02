Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Size Forecasts at 6.5% CAGR during (2022-2028) - Deep Dive Analysis of 18+ Countries across 5 Key Regions, 50+ Companies Scrutinized | The Insight Partners

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Healthcare Provider (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Oncology Specialty Clinics, and Others), Symptom Type (Symptomatic and Asymptomatic), Body Fluid (Blood, Urine, Saliva, Stomach Wash/Gastric Juice, Tissue, and Others), Procedure (Endoscopic Procedures, Biopsy & Tissue Tests, Lab Tests, In-Vitro Diagnostic Tests, Imaging Tests, Molecular Diagnostics, Multiplexing Molecular Diagnostics & Immunoassays, and Others), Offering [Instruments, Reagents & Consumables (Including Kits), and Services], and Disease Indication (Early Gastric Cancer and Gastric Cancer Advanced Types)”, the global gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market growth is driven by rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, surging cases of helicobacter pylori infection and development of AI-Based gastric cancer diagnostic platform.





Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.30 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.91 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 398 No. of Tables 408 No. of Charts & Figures 96 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Healthcare Provider, Symptom Type, Body Fluid, Procedure, Offering, and Disease Indication





Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Black Forest Medical Group, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp, Hill Rom Holding Inc, Eschmann Technologies Ltd, BD, TeDan Surgical Innovations, Barrfab Industria Commerce Import and Export of Hospital Equipment Ltda, Herbert Thailand Co Ltd, Medifa GmbH & Co KG, Micromar Industria e Com Ltda, and Schaerer Medical AG are a few of the key companies operating in the global gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market. These companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet evolving customer demands, which allows them to maintain their brand name.

The product developments in the global gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market are mentioned below:

In October 2021 , Agilent Technologies Inc. received CE-IVD mark approval for the PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx, which is meant to provide options for the first-line treatment of adult patients with HER2-negative advanced or metastatic gastric, gastroesophageal junction, or esophageal cancers.

In August 2021 , MiRXES launched GASTROClear is the world’s first RNA-powered blood test for the early detection of gastric cancer. The kit assesses the quantities of 12 microRNA biomarkers, allowing the company to detect as much as 87% of all gastric cancers. These include those at stage 0 of gastric cancer, also known as high-grade dysplasia.

In August 2021 , Myriad Genetics launched a new version of its MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test. The test uses advanced technologies and proprietary algorithms to evaluate 35 clinically significant genes associated with 8 hereditary cancer sites—breast, colon, ovarian, endometrial, pancreatic, prostate, gastric, and melanoma cancers.





Gastric cancer is a type of malignant cancer spread on the stomach's inner lining. Age, diet, and stomach diseases are among the major risk factors for gastric cancer. Symptoms of gastric cancer include indigestion, heartburn, bloating, and stomach discomfort or pain. The presence of a huge patient population with gastrointestinal tumors, lymphoma, and adenocarcinoma; an increase in the geriatric population; and a rise in alcohol consumption and smoking are among the other factors contributing to the gastric cancer prevalence, thereby contributing to the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market.

The US is currently leading the gastric cancer diagnostic procedure market, and the market growth in this country can be attributed to the growing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. For instance, the American Cancer Society estimated that ~26,500 new cases of gastric cancer (15,930 in men and 10,570 in women) would be diagnosed in 2023, and ~11,130 deaths (6,690 men and 4,440 women) would be due to gastric cancer. Further, the growing awareness of gastrointestinal diseases is likely to create growth opportunities for the market players in this country. The International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, Inc. (IFFGD) is a nonprofit education and research organization that focuses on enhancing the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic digestive conditions. The 23rd Annual GERD Awareness Week was conducted from the 20th to the 26th in November 2022 with an aim to improve care by enhancing awareness and educating individuals.





Surging Cases of Helicobacter Pylori Infection Boosts Global Gastric Cancer Diagnostic Procedure Market Growth:

Various studies in the past have established a relation between the colonization of the stomach with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), and the development of gastric cancer and mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue (MALT) lymphoma. According to a study “Current and Future Treatment of Helicobacter pylori Infections” in 2020, H. pylori is considered to be the most common human pathogens and was estimated to infect ~50% of the world's population. The infection usually develops during infancy but remains asymptomatic, while long-standing clinical symptoms such as gastritis, peptic ulcer disease, and stomach cancer may be evident in the later stages of life. According to the Journal of Drug Assessment, more than 50% of the world’s population is infected with H. pylori. The World Health Organization (WHO) states that developing countries have a ~90% prevalence rate of H. pylori, whereas developed countries record a lower rate, i.e., ~50%. Moreover, the rate significantly higher in adults than in children, i.e., 48.6% and 32.6%, respectively.





