Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Strategic Markets Report 2023: Market to Reach $378.7 Billion by 2030 - Spending Gaps & Deficits Highlights the Urgency of Upgrades & Modernization

Global Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market to Reach $378.7 Billion by 2030



The global market for Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment estimated at US$243.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$378.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Wire & Cable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$126.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $43.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$43.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$95.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$106.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 1333 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $243.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $378.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

The Quest for Reliable, Cost-Effective, Efficient, and Sustainable Electricity System Begins With T&D Equipment. Here's Why

What's Ahead for Businesses & Markets?

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022

After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022

Competition

Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment: Definition, Overview, Types & Evolution

Market Structure, Outlook & Special Focus on ABB, an Early Innovator in the T&D Space

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Strong Comeback of Coal Despite an Expected Slowdown in Electricity Demand in 2022 & 2023 to Sustain Growth in the T&D Equipment Market

Continued Emphasis on Electricity Production Expansion Despite Demand Fluctuations Provides the Foundation for Growth in the T&D Equipment Market

Supplying Cost-Effective, Reliable Electricity Will Always Be a Priority for Utilities, Making T&D Equipment a Valuable Investment

Innovation in Transformer Technologies to Benefit Growth in the Market

Special Focus on Select Transformer Innovations Achieved Over the Years

High Voltage Transmission (HVT) Lines Rise in Popularity & Acceptance

Migration to HVDC Transmission Technology as the Future of Energy Distribution to Spur Demand for HVDC Overhead Cables

Growing Trend Towards Railway Electrification to Spur New Growth Opportunities for Overhead Cables

Huge Untapped Opportunity for Rail Electrification Brings Out India as a Lucrative Revenue Pocket for Overhead Cables in Asia-Pacific

Aging Energy Infrastructure Including Transmission Lines Drives Opportunities for Overhead Cable Replacements

Spending Gaps & Deficits Highlights the Urgency of Upgrades & Modernization

Aging Infrastructure Urges the Importance of Upgrades

Innovations in Overhead Power Cables: A Review

Smart Transformers Emerge into the Spotlight for their Numerous Benefits

Focus on Sustainability Brings Eco-Friendly T&D Equipment Into the Spotlight

Switchgears, the Dominant Product Segment Continues to Witness Growth

Distribution Transformers with On-Load Tap Changers to Play Critical Role in Smart Grids

AI & IoT Make Their Mark in Power Transmission Line Protection: A Review

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 453 Featured)

ABB Limited

ASTOR TRANSFORMER A.S

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (CG)

DAIHEN Corporation

Eaton Corporation plc

GE Grid Solutions, LLC

Hammond Power Solutions, Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems Co., Ltd.

Imefy Group

JiangSu HuaPeng Transformer Co., Ltd. (JSHP)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

KONCAR Electrical Industry Inc.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.

Prysmian Group

S&C Electric Company Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

SGB-SMIT Group

Siemens AG

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Wilson Power Solutions Ltd.

Wilson Transformer Company Pty Ltd.

