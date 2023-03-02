Cleaning Robot Market Size ($8.44 Billion by 2025) Lead by Integration of AI Technology – Growth Study by The Insight Partners

New York, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Cleaning Robot Market Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecasts to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Floor Cleaning, Lawn Cleaning, Pool Cleaning, and Window Cleaning), by End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography”, the global cleaning robot market growth is driven by high penetration of automation in household appliances, growing traction for smart cities and integration of AI technology for further enhancement of the features of robots.





Global Cleaning Robot Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.47 Billion in 2018 Market Size Value by USD 8.44 Billion by 2025 Growth rate CAGR of 19.2% from 2018 to 2025 Forecast Period 2018-2025 Base Year 2018 No. of Pages 158 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Cleaning Robot Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

iROBOT, Neato Robotics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dyson Limited, Ecovacs Robotics, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Alfred Kärcher GmbH & Co. KG., TASKI Intellibot are among the leading market players profiled in the cleaning robot market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their market growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2016 , iRobot acquires from Sales on Demand Corporation (SODC), Japanese distribution business.

In 2017 , LG Electronics developed a new vacuum cleaner, HOM-BOT Turbo+.





Integration of AI technology for further enhancement of the features of robots to Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Cleaning Robot Market Growth During (2018-2025):

The future trend in the cleaning robot market is the integration of AI technology in the robots for communication with the user and further automation of the activities performed by the robots. Key market players are engaged in providing AI technology-based robots which will boost the cleaning robot market in coming future. For instance, in the 45th Tokyo Motor Show, Honda demonstrated its new AI powered Ai-Miimo that is a self-propelled electric robotic lawn mower which is capable of interacting with the user through AI technology. Thus, integration AI technologies with robots can fuel the cleaning robot market growth.

In the industrial application, cleaning robots are used for the cleaning of surfaces, vessels, pipes, and various other parts. Mostly, the penetration of the robots in the industrial applications is increasing due to its efficiency, productivity, and monotonous tasks without getting tired. In the power plant applications, the main objective of these robots is to reach the thermal or radiation environment areas where human presence isn’t possible. Also, cleaning robots are used in the underwater surface cleaning and maintenance in the industrial applications. Increasing use of robots for different applications in the industrial sector will support the cleaning robot market growth.





Cleaning Robot Market: Industry Overview

The cleaning robot market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. Based on type, the cleaning robot market is segmented into floor cleaning, lawn cleaning, pool cleaning, and window cleaning. Based on end user, the cleaning robot market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. By geography, the cleaning robot market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is a global economic power house, which is majorly driven by dynamic growth in its three key countries; U.S, Canada and Mexico. The region is highly benefitted by the rapidly transforming industries and adoption of disruptive technologies among various sectors.

The market for service robots in North America has been experiencing a range of consequences supporting its growth. The consequences include technology maturity, market readiness, cost, and availability. Companies in this region are increasingly looking forward to the robotics and related technology as a mechanism to enhance productivity and efficiency of their operation, address labor challenges, and improve flexibility and scalability. All these factors cumulatively act as a driving force, attracting interest in robotic technology in North America.

Personal/Consumer robots, particularly the one performing the function of lawn mowing and vacuuming are one of the rapidly growing segments of robotics in North America. The adoption of personal/consumer robots in North America is also influenced by their widespread availability in the market. However, the market in the U.S is slightly lagging in terms of acceptance of robots in the home, when compared with that in Asia. Nonetheless, the population of U.S is gradually getting comfortable with consumer-focused robots, which is a positive growth indication for cleaning robots market in North America.





