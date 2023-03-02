Global Elevators and Escalators Strategic Business Report 2023: A $89.1 Billion market by 2030 - Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead Market Growth

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Elevators and Escalators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Elevators and Escalators Market to Reach $89.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Elevators and Escalators estimated at US$66 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$89.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Elevators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$80.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Escalators segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.4% CAGR



The Elevators and Escalators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 560 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $89.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Elevators and Escalators

Elevators

Escalators

Elevators and Escalators: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Mega Trends Benefiting E&E Demand Summarized

Key Factors Influencing Market Growth: Ranked in the Order of Importance

Developing Countries Dominate New Installations and Spearhead Market Growth

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Landscape

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Key Challenges Hampering Profitability of Market Participants

Online Marketplace: The New Distribution Vertical

Select Innovations & Advancements

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Elevators & Escalators Come to the Fore Offering New Level of Performance

Growth Drivers Summarized

Smart, Intelligent Elevators with Connected Technologies

Upcoming Smart Cities to Fuel Large-Scale Adoption of Smart Elevators and Escalators

At the Core of Smart Cities Are Smart Elevator Solutions that Help in the Creation of Smart Outcomes for Citizens & Communities

Innovations Make Vertical Transportation Intelligent, Faster, Safer and More Comfortable

Faster Moving, High-Speed Elevators: The Essential Requirement for Modern Skyscrapers

Elevators to Attain New Heights of Sustainability amidst Rising Environmental Awareness

Building Developers Emphasize High-Quality Elevators to Improve Operational Efficiency & Sustainability

Recent Sustainability Initiatives of Vertical Transit System Manufacturers

Advanced Technology to Enable Sustainable Systems

The 'Green Infrastructure' Trend & Favorable Regulations Spur Demand for 'Green' Elevators

Elevator Technologies for "Green" Buildings

Urbanization Drive: Prime Factor Steering Momentum in the E&E Market

IoT, AI & Other New Generation Digital Technologies to Transform Functionality and Efficiency of Modern Elevators

Digitalization Aids Progressive Enhancements

Modernization Initiatives and Replacement Demand Steer Overall Growth in E&E Market

Massive Investments on High Rise Buildings & Skyscrapers Accelerate Market Growth

Shift in the World's Tallest Buildings from Western Countries to Developing Countries

China Leads Skyscraper Projects Worldwide

Elevator Density for Major Countries Worldwide: Number of Elevator Units for Thousand Individuals

Enhanced Child Security: Need of the Hour

Aesthetics: An Essential Factor Aiding Market Growth

Maintenance: The Segment with the Highest Growth Potential

Elevator Maintenance: Past, Present, and the Future

Escalator and Elevator Maintenance Gets an "Intelligent" Makeover

In-home Elevators Grow in Popularity

Population Growth, Expanding Middle Class, and Rising Living Standards Strengthen Market Prospects

Aging Population: A Weighty Growth Driver

Burgeoning Middle Class

Rising Standards of Living

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 114 Featured)

Canny Elevator Co., Ltd.

Fujitec Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevators Co., Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Private Limited

Kleemann Hellas S.A.

KONE Oyj

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. (SMEC)

Otis Elevator Company

Otis Electric Elevator Co., Ltd.

Sigma Elevator Company Limited

Savaria Corporation

Schindler Group

SJEC Corporation

ThyssenKrupp Elevator AG

Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation

Yungtay Engineering Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ifnyc9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment