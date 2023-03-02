Global Instant Noodles Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030 from $24.3 Billion in 2022 - Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to Stay Competitive

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Noodles: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Instant Noodles Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2030



The global market for Instant Noodles estimated at US$24.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Packet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cup / Bowl segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR



The Instant Noodles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Metrics

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Oodles of Noodles for Consumers amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Instant Noodles Manufacturers Explore Healthier Product Variants Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Gets a Taste of Japan

An Introduction to Instant Noodles

Types of Noodles

Noodles Based on Packaging

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Instant Noodle Brands Bet on Innovation & Healthier Options to Stay Competitive

Chicken & Wheat Products: Star Performers of Global Instant Noodles Market

Asia-Pacific Remains at Forefront of Global Instant Noodle Market

Major Instant Noodle Brands in Select Countries Worldwide

Popular Noodle Varieties in Various Geographic Regions

China Continues to Lead Global Instant Noodle Sales

South Korea: The Nation with the Highest Per Capita Consumption

North American Instant Noodles Market on Blissful Sojourn

Competition

Global Instant Noodles Market Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players (in %) for 2021E

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Processed, Convenience Foods Supports Sales of Instant Noodles

Expanding Population, Urbanization Trend and Changing Consumption Patterns Influence Instant Noodles Sales

Product Innovation: The Game Changer for Noodle Makers

Health & Sustainability Trending Big in Global Instant Noodles Market

Instant Noodles Gain Prominence as a Vehicle for Food Fortification

Potential Role of Fortified Wheat Instant Noodles in Reducing Nutritional Deficiencies

Industry Players Focus on Premium Variants as Lower-Price Noodles Market Saturates

Robust Demand for Instant Noodles Presents Wheat as a Profitable Crop

Rice Noodles Emerge as a Healthy Alternative to Other Instant Noodles

Concerns over Health Implications of Instant Noodles: A Major Restraint

Revolutionizing Impact of Instant Ramen Alarms Keepers of Culinary Cultures

Ingredient Profile: What Goes Into Making Noodles?

Wheat: A Major Ingredient

Buckwheat, Mung Bean & Soy Flour Gain in Popularity

A Peek into the Manufacturing Process

Flavors: An Indispensable, Delicious Theme for Instant Noodles

Spicy Flavors Continue to Drive Popularity of Instant Noodles in Asia-Pacific

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Continue to Lead Market, Online Sales of Instant Noodles Make Strong Gains

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

Acecook Vietnam Joint Stock Company

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kohlico Brands UK Ltd.

Mamee Double-Decker Sdn Bhd

Nestle India Limited

Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd.

NONGSHIM CO.,LTD.

PT. Indofood Sukses Makmur TBK

Samyang Foods Co., Ltd.

Sco-Fro Foods Ltd.

Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd.

Thai President Foods Public Company Limited

Tolaram

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd

Uni-President (Philippines) Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1h24sl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

